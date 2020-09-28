NeNe Leakes: Andy Cohen FIRED Me Because He's Racist! Wendy Williams is on Coke!

Late this summer, NeNe Leakes revealed that she has quit RHOA after "emotional" negotiations did not go her way.

Now, NeNe is sharing that she was all but forced out by a "racist" network.

After NeNe initially spun her departure from Bravo as a difficult decision that she had made, a good-natured fan asked a follow-up question.

Would she be on the receiving end of a truly epic spinoff? She would not be the first RHOA star to get one.

"They don’t think I deserve to work at all in any [capacity]," NeNe replied. This was only the beginning.

"@Andy said he respected Teddi for telling the truth about her exit," NeNe's litany of scathing tweets continued.

"Well i can’t wait to tell my truths," she wrote.

NeNe concluded that tweet: "Raising hands i hope i get just as much respect."

Now, NeNe's "friend" Wendy Williams recently spoke to Andy Cohen about NeNe's departure.

"I believe that this is not a truth, Nene has quit the show several times and you'll have her back."

"Nene likes attention – dramatic attention – I don't know what Nene is going to be doing for money," Wendy continued.

"I'm not trying to count coins," Wendy said, "but the housewives is that one thing that all the girls use to promote their stuff."

She then dismissed multiple ideas for spinoffs that might star NeNe without other Housewives, calling the concepts "boring."

NeNe saw and flipped out ... appearing to trash both Wendy and Andy in furious subtweets.

"Both are f their ratings are LOW! Bye QUEENS," NeNe proclaimed on Twitter.

"She on cocaine so they should stop using her to talk!" she added.

NeNe insisted: "They both need my help with their poor ratings"

"Keep trying me sir and imma let the world know who you really are," NeNe appeared to threaten.

"I will ALWAYS eat and eat good! Believe that. I have ALWAYS believed in multiple streams of income so the leakes are good," NeNe said.

Appearing to address Wendy and Andy respectively, NeNe wrote: "You ole cocaine head and you ole racist. No one knew you until YOU knew me. Remember I’m ICON. Don’t forget."

"They ALWAYS manipulating black women to say negative things about each other," NeNe claimed vaguely, "while they sit and enjoy us tearing each other down!"

She continued: "Remember #BLM Remember #breonnataylor REMEMBER the most racist networks."

We are unclear if this is the most tasteful place to mention Breonna Taylor, who was murdered in her bed and whose killers have not been charged for her death.

"They gone leave my name outta these show," NeNe demanded, asking fans to "Send me your best discrimination attorneys info to booknene@gmail.com."

She then declared: "ITS WAR."

"The racist is the master manipulator!" she continued. "They using me for ratings like they have always done."

While using NeNe Leakes for ratings is literally the description of what it means to employ or interview a reality star, the accusations of racism and cocaine are alarming.

At the very least, she seems to be burning bridges rather than exercising restraint.

Whether or not this will pay off for NeNe in the long run remains to be seen. History is written by the victors.