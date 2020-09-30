Naya Rivera's Sister Moves in with Ryan Dorsey, Prompts Awkward Speculation

Two months after actress Naya Rivera was laid to rest, numerous outlets are reporting that her sister, Nickayla Rivera, has moved in with the star's ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey.

Some of these reports have speculated on whether or not there's some kind of romantic entanglement between Nickayla and Dorsey.

And some have simply stated that the former in-laws are living together to help raise Naya and Ryan's four-year old son, Josey.

On Tuesday, the model did not confirm or deny these reports in general.

But she did emphasize that her main priority is the well-being of her nephew.

"In the darkest time of my life, the only thing that is important is my friends & family," she wrote on her Instagram Story.

"Showing up for my nephew, even though I can't show up for myself."

Nickayla seemingly then referenced Monday's headlines, stating that she's "not concerned with the way things look because no one can see each agonizing moment we all endure."

And she added:

"What matters most I've learned, is to show compassion, not to judge others, & never take a moment of life for granted. I hope you all do the same."

Dorsey and Rivera were married for two years and divorced in 2016, just a year after they welcomed Josey. They maintained an amicable relationship up until Naya's tragic drowning.

In late July, the former Glee actress accidentally drowned while swimming with her son at a California lake.

According to an investigative and autopsy report, the actress saved her son in her final moments, with Josey telling authorities that she pushed him back onto the boat before disappearing in the water.

The star even yelled "HELP" right before going under for the final time.

It's just so heart-shattering all around.

Dorsey, for his part, recorded a candid and tearful Instagram video on Tuesday, September 29.

In the footage, the single father expressed his disappointment in those speculating about his relationship with Naya's sister.

Ryan opened the video by saying that he hasn't kept up with the media coverage of the Glee star's accidental drowning, explaining:

"I usually don't read comments on my own stuff because I know how there can be 50 good things said and five negative ones.

"Somehow as humans we get those five negative ones stuck in our heads wondering how people could say certain things."

The 37-year-old actor then trashed anyone "making assumptions" about the Rivera family when they "know next to zero about" them.

He said:

"It's truly sad that this is the world that we live in where people were raised to think it's OK to spew hatred, in general, especially when they make statements about a family who are dealing with a tragedy that I hope is so unimaginable that you or anyone that is close to you ever has to go through."

That's wordy. But accurate.

Dorsey said that he "can't even imagine" what it would be like to raise a child who thinks it's okay to "do this to some strangers on social media."

However, he revealed he finds comfort in the way he's raising his and Naya's five-year-old child.

"He's a sweet, smart, caring, sweetest soul of a young man, who at the age of five is having to grow up so fast and grow up like so many of us didn't have to," Ryan said of his son.

Dorsey went on to say that Josey has asked whether he can visit his mom in "heaven," which is the saddest thing we can imagine.

"I wouldn't wish that upon any of your ears to have to hear those words come out of the sweetest soul you know," Dorsey said his toddler making this remark.

Yes, Ryan, also confirmed that Nickayla recently moved in with him.

"[Josey] asks me if Titi can live with us. ‘I want Titi to live with us forever,' because he's now the closest thing he has to a mom," he said.

"You're going to need all the help you can get as a single parent trying to build your career and navigate this disaster with your child."

Ryan added that she's also been helping him through his grief, expounding as follows:

"So when you put your child to bed you don't always have to be alone with your thoughts and you don't have to be sad any day or night wondering when does it get better.

"At least you have someone there with you to talk to or just sit in silence and be sad with. You don't have to deal with being completely alone."

He also trashed talk that he and Nickayla are involved in any romantic way as "absurd."

Dorsey wrapped u[ his statements by expressing his hope that his video makes people "think twice before they go insert their opinion and jump to conclusions.

"Think about sending people DM's wishing death upon strangers who are dealing with so much that they know absolutely zero about."

Nickayla, meanwhile, wrote the following shortly after her sister's death was confirmed:

I’ve never known a life without you in it & still can’t imagine it. My world is turned upside down. But through it all, everything we were, we are still. I’ll always look at you with the same eyes as I did when I was young.⁣

My shmaya, I’ll love you for eternity & miss you every second of my life.