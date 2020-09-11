Naya Rivera Autospy Reveals Star's Final Moments; She Cried for "HELP!"

Devastating details of Naya Rivera's final moments with her son, Josey, have been revealed in the investigative and autopsy report of the incident that was released to the public on Friday, September 11.

According to the official documents, Rivera's four-year-old son - whom she shared with ex-husband Ryan Dorsey -- said that before the ex-Glee star perished in the water of Lake Piru, he and his mom counted "1, 2, 3" and jumped off the pontoon boat together.

The fatal accident took place on July 8.

"Shortly after they jumped in the water, the decedent told Josey to get back on the boat," reads the report.

"She helped him onto the boat and he then heard the decedent yell 'help' and she put her arm in the air. She then disappeared into the water."

Rivera, best known for having played the character of Santana on the aforementioned Fox comedy, was laid to rest on July 30.

Her body was discovered at the bottom of Lake Piru after an extensive five-day search earlier that same month.

An employee of the company that rented the boat to Rivera came across Josey by himself, in a life jacket, on board the vessel, several hours after he and his famous parent took it out.

This worker said Josey told him Rivera helped him climb back on the boat, after which he turned around and saw his "mom was gone."

Officials also noted in the investigative report that while Rivera was in good health, she had a history of vertigo "that would get worse when she was in the water."

This section reads as follows:

"The decedent would have vertigo to the point of vomiting, but she learned to control the symptoms with antihistamines."

Rivera had been treated at Cedars Sinai hospital for vertigo prior to her passing.

The same report also states that Rivera had been prescribed adderall for anxiety and had been taking medication for a sinus infection.

Moreover, Rivera "used a marijuana vape pen and she would smoke about a pack of cigarettes per week."

Additionally, an employee who helped Rivera and her young son set off from the dock confirmed that the former was offered a life vest, which she declined.

However, the worker stated he gave it to her nonetheless. (The jacket was found on board the boat after Rivera went missing.)

According to her autopsy report, Rivera had "no known history of suicidal ideation or attempt."

As far as other new details are concerned:

It seems as though Naya and Josey did not plan to go swimming on this fateful day.

According to her mother, Rivera said that she and her son intended to have a barbecue at Lake Piru, which is located approximately 50 miles from Los Angeles, Calif.

However, Naya rented the pontoon boat instead, for reasons unknown.

This explains, though, why investigators found a bag of charcoal in the actress' vehicle, along with a "bag of food items" on the boat.

The actress was also "considered to be a good swimmer," the autopsy report states.

Her cause of death remains a drowning and the manner of death was ruled as an accident

From the document:

Her toxicology report shows a therapeutic level of phentermine, low/therapeutic levels of amphetamine and diazepam, caffeine, and a blood alcohol concentration of 0.016%...

Based on the autopsy findings, known circumstances surrounding the death, and absence of anatomic or toxicological explanation for the death, as currently understood, the cause of death is drowning, and the manner of death is accident.

In a statement after Rivera's funeral in July, her family requested privacy as they mourned the loss of their "sassy angel."

"We are so grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers for Naya, Josey and our family over the past week," their statement read.

"While we grieve the loss of our beautiful legend, we are blessed to honor her everlasting legacy and magnetic spirit.

"Naya was an amazing talent, but was an even greater person, mother, daughter and sister."