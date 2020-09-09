Mike Caussin Filed to Divorce Jana Kramer When She Was Filming Dancing With The Stars

Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin are open about their marital struggles, even "celebrating" a cheating anniversary.

Now, in their new book, Jana reveals the time that Mike nearly ended their marriage -- by filing for divorce.

In 2016, Jana was competing on Dancing With The Stars.

At that time, Mike was seeking treatment for his alleged "sex addiction," something not recognized by the modern psychiatric community.

Jana recalls this time in her upcoming relationship self-help book, The Good Fight.

According to Jana, Mike filed for divorce during this time.

The two had been separated for weeks.

And Jana only found out about the filing through her manager.

"Mike was in rehab and I was in an all-out war with my emotions," Jana describes in the pages of her book.

"Most days," she recalls, "I would push Mike out of my brain and tried to live in the world as if he didn't exist."

"Other days I was too weak to push and I missed him," Jana admits, "and I hoped he would be in the audience watching me perform, rooting for me,"

"Regardless of how I was feeling, whenever he would call me from rehab, I would lash out at him," Jana confesses.

She says that she would lash out "and tell him I didn't want anything to do with him."

"I would hang up," Jana shares, "and realize that I had no idea what direction my life was headed in or what I should do."

"They only times that gave me calm was when I looked at our baby girl," Jana writes in her book.

"I knew that regardless of the outcome, I wanted the best for her," she affirms.

When she found out that Mike had filed for divorce, she did not take it well.

Jana now admits that she "called him screaming, 'How could you file for divorce? That's what I'm supposed to do! How dare you!' "

According to her book, "He replied with, 'Jana, you won't let me see our daughter,'"

"It's true. He had called asking to see her," Jana acknowledges.

Jana notes that the visit request made sense "as it had already been two months since their last visit."

"I was so desperate to keep close to me the one thing that brought me calm," she explains.

Jana was so desperate "that even though I knew it was wrong and could hurt him, I said he couldn't see her until I finished filming, which could take a month."

According to Jana's book, "a voice in my head finally spoke up in defense of this man and our marriage."

"I knew what I wanted," Jana says. "'No,' I said to him, 'I want to try.'"

This was when the two reconciled and began working on their marriage ... and of course launched into years of monetizing Mike's alleged condition.

Despite Mike's cheating and Jana's admission of her own toxic behavior, they take the fact that neither of them went through with the divorce as a sign that their marriage was worth all of the trouble.

They now share two children.

Their book, The Good Fight, will be released on September 22.