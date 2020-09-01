Meri Brown to Kody: See Ya, Loser! You Make Me Miserable!

Meri Brown is done messing around.

For several weeks now, as we've documented in detail on this very celebrity gossip website, the disgruntled Sister Wives cast member has posted passive aggressive, cryptic messages on social media.

We've continually assumed that these messages were aimed at spiritual husband Kody Brown.

And, come on now, let's be clear;

These messages have been aimed at spiritual husband Kody Brown.

The problems between these alleged spouses have existed for nearly a year now, as they visited a therapist on the show's most recent season and Kody didn't even try to hide his disdain for Meri.

He came right out and said he regretted marrying her.

Just a short while ago, someone VERY close to the couple confessed that their issues were legitimate.

So, again, there's no debate that when Meri shares some vague quote about love... she's referring to the Sister Wives patriarch.

Now, though, with her latest posted meme, Brown is no longer beating around a single bush.

She's making it more clear than ever that Kody sucks and she's sick of his behavior.

As background to this new message, consider:

Meri traveled to Utah this past weekend to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the bed and breakfast she's been running in that state.

She wasn't alone, either.

Meri's daughter, Mariah, and her fiancee, Audrey Kriss, joined her for the celebration at the inn to help make banana bread.

Heck, Meri’s sister, Rebekah, and her nephew even joined her for the festivities, as they helped with her LuLaRoe Facebook Live clothing sales.

You can probably guess at this point who was NOT there, right?

Kody.

(For the record, neither Christine nor Janelle nor Robyn attended the gathering in Utah, either.)

And you can maybe guess what Meri did next, right?

She posted the following meme:

"Surround yourself with people who make you happy. People who make you laugh, who help you when you’re in need," it reads, continuing as follows:

"People who genuinely care. These are the ones worth keeping in your life. Everyone else is just passing through."

To review: Kody snubs a meaningful occasion for Meri and Meri then writes about people who "genuinely care" and people who "make you happy."

This isn't a coincidence, folks. This isn't Meri being passive... it's just Meri being aggressive.

And can anyone blame her? Even one iota?

Kody divorced Meri in 2014 to legally marry Robyn, so he could adopt her three children from a previous relationship.

There's been tension between Kody and Meri ever since, with the couple straight up splitting shortly afterward and Meri trying to date other people.

That didn't go so well (in ended in a public and embarrassing catfishing scandal) and Sister Wives viewers have been watching closely for awhile now as the pair tries to start fresh and recreate the romance that existed between them for multiple decades.

Alas, it's evident at this point that those feelings are long gone.

Meri hasn't posted a photo alongside Kody in well over a year. The two did not even spend their 30th wedding anniversary together in April.

In an ideal world, Meri would just leave Kody far behind and go live her life elsewhere.

But whether the plural marriage situation makes that complicated or whether she's sticking around for the paycheck from TLC, we can't say.

For now, however, it seems like all Meri can say is very negative things about her so-called husband.