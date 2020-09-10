Meri Brown: Screw the Sister Wives! I Don't Need Them!

Meri Brown is being forced to look outside her marriage for satisfaction these days.

Not in a sexual sense. Get your mind out of the gutter.

But in a supportive, platonic sense? Absolutely.

The long-time Sister Wives cast member has made it clear for many months now that her relationship with Kody Brown is essentially over.

She has continually posted quotes and memes about how she's done being walked over and/or how she's done handing over her power to anyone, let alone some selfish loser who treats her like crap.

But something appears to have changed for Meri over the past several days.

She appears to now be done with Sister Wives Janelle, Robyn and Christine as well.

Last weekend, Meri traveled to Utah to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the inn that houses her successful bed and breakfast.

She was joined for the occasion by her niece and her daughter, and even her daughter's fiancee.

But not by Kody. Or Christine. Or Robyn. Or Janelle.

Meri expressed frustration and irritation with this snub over Instagram, sharing a meme that read in part:

"Surround yourself with people who make you happy. People who make you laugh, who help you when you’re in need."

Now, meanwhile, Meri seems to have driven home the point even harder that she's done with her spouses and their so-called friendship.

In a new Facebook post, the TLC personality has gushed about how the “community” and “friendships” she’s made with fellow retailers at LulaRoe “over the past 4 years… [are] amazing.

She continued:

“We have each others backs. We lift each other up. It’s about positivity, optimism, and passion."

And Brown concluded:

“It’s about being excited for another person’s success. I didn’t truly know what I was getting into when I started selling LuLaRose, I just knew I needed somthing at that time in my life.

"Never did I realize how much of an impact it would make on me.”

As always, one can interpret this sort of message however one wants to.

We obviously can't prove Meri is taking yet another passive aggressive shot here at Kody and company.

But let's be serious, shall we?

Meri posted about women "being excited for another person's success" literal days after her own Sister Wives didn't show up for an event that honored Meri's professional success.

You need not be Sherlock Holmes to get to the bottom of this mystery, you know?

Meri went on to note that her “LuLa Sisters” have been there for her through “good times and bad."

And it's no secret at all that she hasn't been able to say the same about Kody or Sister Wives Janelle, Christine or Robyn.

We applaud Meri for coming right out and saying this.

We just want to really applaud her for taking the next logical step -- and leaving these people behind.