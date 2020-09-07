Meri Brown Demands Privacy: This is MY Life, Okay?!?

Meri Brown is sick and tired and no longer able to hide either emotion.

She just blew up on social media.

The veteran Sister Wives star has been at the center of quite a lot of speculation over her love life for months now.

Heck, the celebrity gossip website you're reading is as guilty as anyone of doing this.

But can you really blame us?

Meri spends most of her time on Instagram posting various cryptic quotes and sharing memes that VERY strongly hint at a failed marriage.

It now seems, meanwhile, as if she spends the other portion of her time reading various quotes about her online, considering the message Brown just uploaded.

"Hi, my name is Meri. I'm human. Yes, I'm on TV. Yes, I'm still human," this post reads.

"I love. I have feelings. I make mistakes. I say I'm sorry. I forgive.

"I'm allowed my privacy. I'm allowed my privacy. Did I say that already? I'm allowed to grow. I'm allowed to change. I'm human."

Interesting, right?

Brown is emphasizing her desire for privacy, but let's be frank here:

She has chosen to share her life on television. She has chosen to make references to it on Instagram, Facebook and other platforms.

She can't really pick and choose when she wants to be an open book with fans ... and when she gets frustrated because they ask questions about it or talk about it over the Internet.

We mean...

Just a few days ago, Meri clearly shaded her Sister Wives family after they failed to even acknowledge the anniversary of her bed and breakfast.

"Surround yourself with people who make you happy. People who make you laugh, who help you when you’re in need," she wrote, adding at the time:

"People who genuinely care. These are the ones worth keeping in your life. Everyone else is just passing through."

Good advice, right?

Meri had to have known upon sharing those words that followers would interpret it as a message about Kody and her other spouses.

She had to have wanted these same fans to basically take her side in a feud that currently stems from neither Kody nor Janelle nor Christine nor Robyn traveling to Utah for the aforemention inn's celebration.

They didn't participate virtually... or mention the promotional challenges on their social media pages, either.

And the thing is: We're totally on Meri's side here!

And everywhere else, too!

We think Kody Brown sucks and has treated her terribly and Meri deserves so much better.

We simply take issue with a reality star who owes her living to being in the spotlight -- in this case, whose living is based on her relationship being in the spotlight -- turning around and saying she does NOT want to be in the spotlight.

This is totally fine, of course.

But if Meri really feels that way?

If she wants to live in private?

Then we respect that and we encourage her to take the only logical step in this situation:

Quit Sister Wives, leave Kody and go create a better life for yourself elsewhere.

We'll totally support you if you choose to do so, Meri.