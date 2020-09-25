Meghan Markle Wants to Run For PRESIDENT, Wild Report Claims!

We've always known that Meghan Markle is an ambitious woman (we use that word as a compliment, not in the shade-throwing her in-laws might say it).

From humble beginnings, the LA native built a successful acting career before becoming a global hero as the first Black member of the British royal family and a trailblazing advocate for the underprivileged.

Having built a resume like that before the age of 40, it's tough to imagine how Meghan could possibly maintain her upward trajectory.

We suppose she could build a one-woman media empire and become the next Oprah.

(Although for safety's sake, she should probably wait until that bully Ellen retires.)

While becoming a billionaire would probably be pretty high on most people's ambitions list, it looks as though Meghan is dreaming even bigger.

According to a new report from Vanity Fair, the Duchess of Sussex has "serious ambitions" to run for President of the United States.

“One of the reasons she was so keen not to give up her American citizenship was so she had the option to go into politics,” a source tells the magazine.

“I think if Meghan and Harry ever gave up their titles she would seriously consider running for president,” the friend added of rumors of a 2024 run

While that might sound like an outlandish claim about a woman who's never publicly expressed an interest in politics, it won't come as a total shock to those who have followed Meghan's career closely.

Already, royal journalist Omid Scobie, author of the recent Meghan and Harry biography Finding Freedom, has stated the Duchess “has her eyes set on the US presidency.”

“Meghan is the embodiment of the American dream. One day we may see Meghan become president,” Scobie once said in a documentary.

Meghan is already regarded as more overtly political than most royals, even though most of her comments about the current climate in the US are diplomatically non-partisan.

“Every four years, we’re told the same thing, ‘This is the most important election of our lifetime.’ But this one is,” Meghan said in her recent Time 100 segment.

“When we vote, our values are put into action, and our voices are heard.”

It was a simple, straightforward, and ostensibly neutral call to action, but even that's enough to raise concerns among royal traditionalists.

Meghan has endorsed Joe Biden's 2020 presidential campaign, but per the wishes of her in-laws, she won't be actively campaigning for the Democratic candidate.

Her endorsement quickly prompted a new controversy involving the current president.

During a recent press conference, Donald Trump made disparaging comments about Meghan and issued a warning to Prince Harry about his wife's behavior.

“I wish a lot of luck to Harry, because he’s gonna need it,” the president said after learning that Meghan had endorsed her opponent.

As much as Meghan's most ardent supporters would love to see her have the last laugh by one day claiming the White House for herself, many who know her well insist that she'll never run for the office.

“I would state categorically that she has no chance of ever running for president. She would be eaten alive,” Andrew Morton, author of Meghan: A Hollywood Princess.

“You need the skin of a rhino to run for office especially in America which is an utterly polarized nation. Look what happened to Hillary [Clinton], and she has lived and breathed high-octane politics since college," he added.

He makes a valid point -- but it's possible that Morton is just the latest to underestimate Meghan's toughness.