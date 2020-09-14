Meghan Markle: Pissing Royals Off With Netflix Deal, Remarks About "Hot" Actors?

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry first stepped down from their positions as senior members of the royal family, there were concerns about how the couple would support themselves and their son without help from the royal family.

We think it's safe to say the Sussexes allayed those fears when they signed $100 million deal with Netflix.

No one knows what sort of content Harry and Meghan will be producing in collaboration with the streaming giant, but it's clear that their new bosses are confident that it'll be lucrative.

And apparently, that confidence is raising concerns among the couple's old boss -- namely, the Queen.

For starters, it seems Netflix is not the crown's favorite streaming service, because of ... well, The Crown.

The popular drama series based on Elizabeth's time as the UK's longest-reigning sovereign doesn't paint the most flattering portrait of the Windsors, and it seems there are some who are miffed that Harry and Meg would indirectly legitimize the show by signing with Netflix.

On top of that, sources say the Queen and others fear that the massive amount of money Harry and Meghan are receiving is an indication that they're offering up some sort of salacious, insider content.

In other words, there are fears that these two are preparing to spill the royal tea.

"There are some members of the institution who are concerned that the couple are going to cash in on their royal connections," royal expert Katie Nicholl recently explained to E! News.

"They might be under pressure from Netflix to stray into upper territory but sources close to the couple tell me that they are very adamant that anything and everything that they do is very much going to be in a respectful tone to the Queen, the monarchy, and very much on their missions."

Nicholl goes on to offer a description of the project that should put the Queen's mind at ease:

"It's not going to be in style of The Crown or a royal documentary series. I'm sure that really isn’t on the table so if there are concerns in the palace, Harry and Meghan are making it really clear there is no need for concern," she said.

Put simply, this project will probably have something to do with Harry and Meghan's humanitarian efforts, and nothing to do with royal gossip.

We'd say anyone who thought otherwise doesn't really know the couple well.

Of course, this means there's no actual scandal afoot, so leave it to the fine folks at the Express to create one.

In a piece published this week, the British tabloid dug up some quotes from a 2015 interview in which Meghan paid a compliment to her co-stars while promoting the legal drama Suits.

Under the unintentionally hilarious headline "Meghan Markle's confession about 'hot Suits castmates' exposed," the outlet excerpted the interview in an effort to create controversy where none exists:

At one point, the interviewer jokingly asked, “Is it hard to work with all of that hotness?”

“I mean, how do you even answer that? No. Absolutely not. It’s one of the job perks, right?” Meghan replied.

Yep, that was it.

That was Meghan's allegedly scandalous confession in its entirety.

We get the feeling you'll be seeing more of this type of thing, as Meghan and Harry enjoy their newfound privacy and the British tabloid press becomes increasingly desperate.

Believe it or not, the ridiculous headlines have only just begun.