Meghan Markle & Prince Harry: Still in Debt to UK Taxpayers?

When it was first announced that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry would be stepping down as senior members of the royal family, many wondered what their financial situation would look like once they became private citizens.

Obviously, they both lived in the lap of luxury during their (brief, in Meghan's case) time as royals.

But they also lived in properties that didn't belong to them (first Kensington Palace, then Frogmore Cottage), and they met their few expenses with money that either belonged to or was inherited from Harry's family.

Sources close to the situation theorized that once they moved to North America, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex might find themselves dealing with unexpected financial constraints.

Yes, they would still have the substantial inheritance that Harry received after the death of his mother, as well as whatever is left from Meghan's earnings as an actress.

But upon stepping down, the couple sacrificed their substantial allowance as royals.

Many were of the belief that Harry and Meghan would be unable to support the sort of lifestyle to which they were accustomed, especially since they were in debt to UK taxpayers as a result of thousands in government-funded renovations to Frogmore Cottage.

Fortunately, it seems there's no real reason to be concerned about Harry and Meghan's finances.

In fact, they might be more comfortable now than they ever were as royals.

According to a new report from Hollywood Life, the Sussexes will no longer receive any sort of allowance from the royal family as of this week.

Of course, that development coincides with news that Harry and Meghan have signed a $100 million deal with Netflix.

"They’re both overjoyed to have made this final step into their free and independent lives. This is a huge deal for them," one source tells Hollywood Life.

"They aren’t taking any money from Harry’s father anymore either, and they don’t need to," the insider adds.

"They will always be respectful of his family, but they are very glad to have been able to cut the financial cord."

The insider confirms that the renovation money is no longer an issue, as it has been paid back in full.

"Paying everything back [that was spent on Frogmore Cottage renovations] was always part of the plan, but it’s of course a big relief to have it handle," the informant claims.

"It was important to them to do it, because they want everything that they do to be above reproach."

We're not sure why anyone was ever worried that Harry and Meghan would end up destitute, but not surprisingly, it seems those concerns were entirely baseless.

The nature of the Sussexes' Netflix project remains a mystery, but we're sure the streaming giant will get its $100 million worth, which will probably lead to more lucrative deals.

They may have been stripped of their formal titles, but it seems Harry and Meghan are still living like royalty.