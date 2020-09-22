Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton: New Evidence Suggests Their Feud Started Over a Pair of Tights

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had many reasons for stepping down from their roles as senior members of the royal family:

They hoped to escape the constant scrutiny of the British tabloid press; they wanted to start a new life in America without all the pressures of royal obligation; they wanted to raise their son in an environment where he might experience some semblance of a normal childhood ...

And of course, they wanted to put some distance between themselves and Harry's family before existing tensions got any worse.

Unfortunately, it seems that last goal has proven elusive, as the situation between Meghan, Harry and the Windsors has only deteriorated in recent weeks.

First came reports that the royals were irate about Harry and Meghan's $100 million deal with Netflix.

Insiders say the tension is a result of the acclaimed Netflix series The Crown, which has always painted a less-than-flattering portrait of the royal family, and will soon delve into Charles and Diana's tumultuous marriage in its fourth season.

Prince William reportedly feels that Harry is validating the controversial drama by collaborating with Netflix, and it seems he's not alone in that opinion.

Meanwhile, the ongoing feud between Meghan and Kate Middleton is once again making headlines thanks to Kate's legal battle against esteemed UK publication Tatler.

Kate disputed several claims made in the magazine's now-infamous "Catherine the Great" article that was published back in May.

Slowly but surely, she's been able to chip away at the magazine's defenses and force several retractions.

Insiders say Kate bristles at being compared to Meghan, and her legal team forced Tatler to remove portions of the article claiming that Kate has been forced to "work as hard as a top CEO" to stay on top of things in Meg's absence.

But most of the piece has remained intact, including the claim that Meghan and Kate's rift began with the most petty quarrel imaginable.

Kate was reportedly insistent in her belief that her daughter, Princess Charlotte, should wear tights at Meghan's wedding, per royal custom.

Meghan felt the tights were unnecessary, and after consulting with Charlotte and learning that the girl would feel more comfortable with bare legs, the bride decided to side with her flower girl.

According to columnist Anna Pasternak, Kate believed that Meghan failed to appreciate the importance of "following protocol" during her nuptial preparations, and the tights issue came to represent a larger disrespect for royal traditions.

It's easy to imagine that Kate felt as though Meghan was interfering with her family dynamic, and that she may have seen the tights issue as a preview of things to come.

Whatever the case, Tatler and Pasternak remain firm in their version of events.

And the fact that the tights rift remains in the article while so many other anecdotes have been retracted suggests that there's some factual accuracy to it.

The idea of two of the world's most powerful, successful women falling out over a pair of tights may seem absurd, but most of us have seen intense family feuds sparked by something equally insignificant.

Perhaps the royals have more in common with us peasants than we ever realized.