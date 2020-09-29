Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton: Are They Ready to Make Up?

You know what they say in the world of politics, right?

Never let a good crisis go to waste.

How might this motto be applied not to a democracy, but to a monarchy? Well...

According to life coach and relationship expert Michael Cloonan -- a supposedly real person with these allegedly real job titles -- Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton should have used the coronavirus pandemic to kiss and make up.

In a matter of speaking.

Markle and Middleton, of course, are married to Prince Harry and Prince William, respectively.

They're reportedly been at odds for years, ever since Meghan married Harry, with a recent report claiming the pair started feuding over a pair of tights.

Is this accurate?

Or has Kate really just been annoyed over all the attention Meghan has been receiving since she started to get busy with Prince Harry?

We may never know the true reason behind this very public beef, but Cloonan says it barely even matters at this point.

He tells The Daily Star Online that being thousands of miles away (Meghan now lives in Los Angeles, while Kate, of course, resides in London) marks the ideal scenario in which Markle and Middleton should bury their hatchet.

"Reaching out is as easy peasy as picking up the phone. It’s up to the person, but it is simple," he explains, adding:

"People love people. We love interaction and when enjoying any sort of relationship, picking up the phone is the strongest thing people can do."

This random guru thinks that the pandemic is terrible... but also could have been the perfect occasion for the sisters-in-law to stop being bitter and start taking steps toward a reconciliation.

What better opportunity to get over the pettiness and to savor what's really important in life, you know?

As for what Kate and/or Meghan should say on this call, if it's ever conducted?

"Speak from the heart, don't speak from the mind, if a person thinks too much it won't come across as genuine," Cloonan says.

"Pick up the phone, break the ice, and at the moment there is no better time in the world to do that.

"People experiencing strained relationships should use lockdown to do that, pick up the phone and speak your mind, distance does make the heart grow fonder. It always seems bigger than it is."

Prince William and Kate Middleton allegedly wished Harry a happy birthday earlier this month in private, but missed a family zoom call.

The two brothers are "back in touch," however, this publication claims, and have been talking a lot on the phone - leading to a "sense of relief" between the Sussexes and the Cambridges.

"They have done video calls together, they have done a lot of family birthdays and I think with Prince Charles not being well, that really forced the brothers to pick up the phone and get back in touch," an insider says.

But still, the question persists...

Will Kate and Meghan soon do the same?