Meghan Markle & Jessica Mulroney: Still BFFs Following Race Scandal?

In the years before she met and married Prince Harry, Meghan Markle developed a close friendship with Jessica Mulroney, her makeup artist on the legal drama Suits.

Jessica was in attendance at the royal wedding, and her public profile took off like a shot once Meghan became the Duchess of Sussex.

But over the summer, Jessica seemed to have destroyed both her reputation and her friendship with Meghan with one unconscionable act.

For reasons that defy explanation, Mulroney went on the attack against an Instagram influencer named Sasha Exeter.

Like so many other Black influencers, Exeter has been using her platform to bring attention to racial unrest in America, and when she called upon her white colleagues to do the same, Mulroney took the comment personally and responded with a harshly-worded DM.

This was in the weeks following the police murder of George Floyd, and not surprisingly, Jessica's remarks were not well-received.

Mulroney was fired from her wedding-based reality show, I Do, Redo, and from Good Morning America, where she had been hosting makeup tutorial segments.

Insiders claimed that Meghan cut ties with Jessica, but now, Mulroney is claiming that that's not the case.

“I’m going to tell this once and for all,” Mulroney wrote in a recent Instagram Story that's since been deleted.

“Meghan and I are family. She is the kindest friend and has checked up on me everyday. Tabloid culture is atrocious," she continued, according to Us Weekly.

"It creates lies and hurtful storyline. Stop feeding into it. Done.”

Sources who claimed that Meghan had cut off all contact with Jessica insisted that she was irate that Jessica had attempted to use their friendship as evidence that she's not racist.

After being called out by Exeter, Mulroney wrote that she had “lived a very public and personal experience with my closest friend where race was front and centre.”

“Meghan could not get over that Jessica brought up her relationship with Meghan when she commented about her ‘closest friend’ in the discourse with Sasha,” an insider told Us at the time.

“That was hugely offensive to Meghan and the deciding factor for her. Meghan considers the relationship to be done.”

But according to Jessica, she and Meghan have maintained a close friendship -- even though Meghan has refused to comment on her friend's situation publicly.

For her part, Exeter says it was never her intention to passive-aggressively target Jessica with her original post, and the fact that Mulroney interpreted the message that way could be interpreted as deep-seated guilt over past racial ignorance.

"Listen, I'm by no means calling Jess a racist, but what I will say is this: she is very well aware of her wealth, her perceived power and privilege because of the color of her skin," Exeter wrote on Instagram.

"Maybe this is possibly her showing her guilt for her lack of action and because of that she began to lash out at me," she continued, adding that Mulroney "wrongly assumed" the original post was directed at her.

Meghan has not responded to Jessica's claim that their friendship is undamaged, and given the delicacy of the situation, it seems unlilkely that she ever will.