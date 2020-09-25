Max Ehrich and Demi Lovato: Where Did It All Go Wrong?!?

How? Why? Wait... WHAT?!?

These were the main questions being bantered around the celebrity gossip universe on Thursday night when news broke that Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich had called off their engagement.

The couple seemed so incredibly in love and so very sure of their decision when they made it just two months ago.

"I've never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all," Lovato wrote at the time, addressing Ehrich and adding:

"You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself."

Yes, there was some chatter last week that Ehrich was merely using Lovato for fame -- and even pining for Selena Gomez! -- but most observers dismissed these rumors as total nonsense.

Now, though? Now... fans don't know what to believe.

How did Demi's seemingly perfect love story conclude with such a crappy ending?

“In the beginning, Max was super careful about self-promotion [and] things with his career, but once they got engaged, he really hit the gas pedal and wanted to make the most out of his career opportunities,” a source tells Us Weekly.

“He felt more comfortable doing so after they were fiancés and had a little bit more of a leg up.”

According to this same tabloid, friends of Lovato were "skeptical" all along about the long-term prospects of the romance.

Because Max was a fame whore?

Not quite.

Because their careers were in different places, with Lovato obviously very well established and Ehrich trying to really make it as a big-time actor.

“Max is in Atlanta filming and Demi was with him there recently and had been supporting him, but he is just kicking off his career,” another insider explains.

“Friends thought they were going to implode.”

Lovato split from Austin Wilson in March and, just a month later, there was talk that Ehrich was thinking of proposing

The coronavirus-related quarantine reportedly helped Lovato and Ehrich grow very close very quickly... but still.

The engagement took most fans by complete shock because the pair had only been dating for a few months at the time.

People Magazine, in fact, says the release from the quarantine shined a light on many problems between the stars.

"Demi and Max were basically together 24/7 for months," a source tells this publication, adding:

"They lived in a bubble with zero stress, and everything was just fun. Now they are both working and are on separate coasts."

A second source confirms to this magazine that both distance and Max's urge to really succeed in Hollywood played critical roles in the break-up.

Neither Demi nor Max has commented on the split just yet.

Therfore, we're left to simply read what anonymous insiders have to say about what transpired.

It was a "tough decision," one of these individuals told People yesterday, concluding as follows:

"Demi and Max have decided to go their separate ways to focus on their respective careers. They have respect and love for one another and will always cherish the time they spent together."