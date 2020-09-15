Max Ehrich Accused of Using Demi Lovato for Fame, Loving Selena Gomez

In July, Demi Lovato became engaged to Max Ehrich after seemingly only dating for a few months.

Now, Demi's fans are concerned, because Max seems to be in love with Selena Gomez ... or maybe just with fame itself.

Social media has revealed that Max Ehrich, a soap opera actor, has spent years seemingly obsessing over much more famous women.

Ariana Grande, Madison Beer, Selena Gomez ... fans worry that Demi was just the only one who saw his horniness and gave him a chance.

Fans fear that Demi has unresolved codependency issues that prevent her from seeing Max for who he "really" is.

"I think she’s an extremely, extremely, extremely talented girl," Max stated on Instagram ... speaking about Selena Gomez.

He followed that accurate assessment of Selena with "and I’ve actually had a major crush on her since 2010,"

"And I -- my teenage self, like, said it in an interview as well," Max acknowledged, "so it’s kind of been this ongoing thing."

"But then like obviously I put it out on Twitter," Max wrote, "and I didn’t even realize that would catch."

He said that he didn't understand "like -- that people would take that like seriously."

"But yeah," Max affirmed, "I honestly think Selena Gomez is an extraordinary women."

"What she stands for charity-wise, just being an activist, she just has a great heart," he gushed.

"Her heart is in the right place," Max added. "She loves Jesus. She loves God. She’s just like, she’s an angel, and I love her."

"But on top of that, I respect her musically and I want to make music with her. Okay?" Max told his followers. "I want to make a song with her and put out a song."

"You can literally see here he’s said the exact same thing as he did to every other celebrity," one concerned fan tweets.

"And," the fan theorizes, "Demi was the only one to let him in her life."

"Max is using demi to boot his career and it’s worked," the tweet reads. "I really do feel sick."

"Max Ehrich is a creep," another tweet declares, "that has tried to get famous women’s attention for years (especially selena gomez)."

"He is a clout chaser," the tweet characterizes.

"And," this tweet concludes, "was even commenting on many other women’s posts a few days before he got with his fiancee, Demi Lovato."

"i’m sorry but the fact he’s always gone after FEMALE celebrities doesn’t sit right with me," another tweet expresses.

The concerned fan acknowledges: "you can have celebrity crushes."

"But this man literally posted manips and followed accounts that made the fake screenshots from demi’s finsta," the tweet shares. That ... does sound like a fixation.

"It’s really sad when people FAKE images to put women against each other," Demi declared in response to all of this, choosing to not believe the barrage of screenshots.

She added: "If women have conflict that’s between them NOT YOU."

"Secondly," Demi wrote, "don’t y’all have more important shit to write about in 2020???"

"I challenge any tabloid that dares to type my name to mention Breonna Taylor and the fact that her murderers still haven’t been arrested. WRITE ABOUT THAT," Demi suggests.

It is good and worthy of Demi to mention that armed men stormed into Breonna's home in March of this year and shot her to death in her bed. She had done nothing wrong, and no one deserves that.

We are also glad that Demi mentioned that LMPD officers Jonathan Mattingly, Brett Hankison, and Myles Cosgrove have not been arrested. Breonna deserves justice. We all demand justice for her.

"But then I stop and think.. it’s hella rude but damn.. I get it," Demi writes. "And I don’t wanna look at what’s really happening in the world either but WE HAVE TO."

"Yes," she acknowledges, "it’s easier to tear apart celebrities and their relationships because 2020 sucks and scares the shit out of us all."

"But," she sagely warns, "it’s only gonna stay terrifying until we address it all and WORK ON SOLUTIONS TOGETHER."

"So while on one hand I understand and have compassion for those who are so horrified at the reality of 2020 ..." Demi states.

She continues: "... that they gotta distract themselves with doctored images in order to not focus on how bad these times are."

"But on the other hand, if you aren’t 13 years old trying to grasp the reality of right now," Demi concludes, "put on your adult underpants and write about what actually matters. Please.""

We agree with Demi about a lot of this, between the things that fuel a lot of stan Twitter behavior to her call for justice.

That doesn't mean that her fans' concerns are or are not valid. But ... that doesn't mean that they're right about Max's intentions.

We cannot claim to know what is in Max's heart. Who among us have not posted some overly thirsty tweets over the past decade?