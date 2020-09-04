Marjorie Jackson Proves There's Life After Duggars: I'm So Much Happier Single!

Take note, Derick Dillard, Jill Duggar, and everyone else who's been cast out of Jim Bob's kingdom:

It is possible to move on and even thrive without the fundamentalist fame that only Arkansas' most sanctimonious blowhard can bestow:

In fact, Marjorie Jackson is living proof that life after Duggars can be vastly superior to life under Jim Bob's thumb.

You may remember Marjorie from her brief courtship with Josiah Duggar.

The relationship didn't work out, making Josiah the only Duggar of his generation to enter a courtship that did not end in marriage.

(Or perhaps we should say the only Duggar that we know of. Jana Duggar says she's dated several men, but managed to keep all of the relationships private.)

Fortunately, it seems that both parties have no regrets about the way things turned out.

These days, Josiah is married to Lauren Swanson.

The couple recently welcomed their first child.

Marjorie, on the other hand, is still single, but because she wasn't raised to buy into the Duggars' fixation on marriage and breeding, that doesn't appear to be a problem.

A funny, articulate career woman, Marjorie would have been a different type of Duggar wife, which is one of the reasons that fans were so excited to see her join the family.

She's still wildly popular on Instagram, where she documents her life full of travel, friends, fun, and fulfillment to the delight of her 13 thousand followers.

Marjorie has written a book called Devoted: A Girl’s 31-Day Guide to Good Living with a Great God, and she has a second one, entitled The Devoted Life, on the way.

She also dabbles in art and has made a name for herself as a popular social media personality and public speaker.

Not bad for a 22-year-old.

More important than her career success, however, is the fact that Marjorie seems to take a tremendous amount of joy in her life.

This summer found her attending her younger sister's wedding, jet-skiing on a local lake, and generally making the most of her time with family and friends.

"Little sis’s wedding pics finally arrived & now we’re reliving that beautiful day all over again!" she captioned the photo above.

There have been rumors that Marjorie is still friends with Josiah's sisters.

In particular, fans seem to be convinced that she's maintained close ties with Jinger Duggar.

However, there's no evidence of these friendships on Marjorie's Instagram page.

That said, the idea that Marjorie would still be on at least civil terms with the Duggar girls is not so far-fetched.

She still shares the family's core values, and she and Josiah appear to have parted on good terms.

We may never know what caused the breakup of the first Duggar courtship since the world learned what Duggar courtships were.

But whatever the case, it seems Marjorie is doing just fine on her own.

And we're sure Duggar fans around the world continue to wish her all the best.