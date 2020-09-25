Mandy Moore: Pregnant with First Child! EVER!

This Is Us?

For Mandy Moore right now, it's more like:

This is us, confirming some huge life news!

The actress and her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, announced on Thursday that they're expecting their first-ever child, revealing the impending child's gender along with the statement.

"Baby Boy Goldsmith coming early 2021," the mom-to-be wrote as a caption to the lovely photo above.

For his part, Taylor -- a musician who proposed to Moore in September 2017 -- issued the same message and posted the following snapshot.

"I've never been someone who wears a lot of jewelry," she told InStyle two years ago, adding:

"When my boyfriend and I started talking about getting engaged last year, I told him I didn't want a big ring. I figured we could just pick out some pretty bands together.

"So you can imagine how surprised I was when he proposed with this beautiful ring in the fall!"

A little over a year after Moore and Goldsmith got engaged, the two were married in an intimate backyard ceremony in November of 2018.

Moore, meanwhile, has been very honest about wanting to become a mother.

“It definitely has me thinking about my own life, the choices I’ve made and how family planning factors into where I see my life going,” she told Parents in 2017 about how her character Rebecca Pearson in This Is Us affected her view on parenthood.

She just needed to find the right partner first.

And she very clearly has done so with Goldsmith.

Just this past August, Moore shared a photo of her husband and wrote a glowing message that read:

I’m not sure what I did in a past life to deserve you but it must have been something big

You are undeniable.

Your inherent light, humility, grace, humor, and compassion are contagious and I feel lucky to get the chance to bask in your goodness with outstretched arms.

And she concluded at the time:

Thank you for trusting me with your heart.

Thank you for being the best travel companion, crossword puzzler, songwriting partner, pet parent, and my favorite person.

2020 has certainly been a wild ride but I really can’t wait for what this next year will bring.

Happy Birthday, T. I love you more than anything.

We're so very happy for this couple.

Congrats all around!