Lori Loughlin Plays Her White Privilege Card: Send Me to a Cushy Prison Near My Kids!

Way back in March of 2019, Lori Loughlin was arrested amid the college admissions bribery scandal.

Obviously, 2020 has been the longest year in recorded history, but the actress' legal battle just came to end in May, when Loughlin pled guilty after reaching a deal with prosecutors.

The bad news (for her), is that Loughlin is headed to prison.

The good news (again, for Lori), is that she got off with a slap on the wrist, and she'll only be serving 2 months behind bars.

And believe it or not, Lori received even more good news this week, as a judge has signed off on her request to serve her time at the correctional facility of her choice!

According to legal documents obtained by Us Weekly, Lori will be permitted to serve her time at the federal correctional institution in Victorville, California.

The site is a minimum security facility typically described as the ultimate "club fed."

It's the closest such facility to her home in Malibu, which should make it easy for Lori's adult daughters, Bella and Olivia, to visit regularly.

Lori's husband, Mossimo Giannulli, was sentenced to five months in prison for his involvement with the scheme, so she might not need to include him on her visitors list.

Currently, it's unclear if the couple will serve their sentences at the same time.

Lori has been ordered to turn herself in to authorities at Victorville no later than 2 p.m. on November 19, 2020.

Louglin's lawyers reportedly lobbied hard to have her sent to Victorville, which houses a mere 300 inmates.

Critics who were already upset that Loughlin received such a light sentence on conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud charges are equally upset that she received what appears to be preferential treatment with regard to her placement.

As you'll likely recall, Lori and Mossimo participated in an elaborate scheme to have their daughters admitted to USC as crew recruits, even though neither girl was involved in the sport in high school.

“I made an awful decision. I went along will the plan to give my daughters an unfair advantage in the college admissions process,” Lori said during her virtual sentencing hearing in August.

“In doing so, [I] ignored my intuition and allowed myself to be swayed from my moral compass. I thought I was acting out of love for my children, but in reality, I had only undermined and diminished my daughters’ abilities and accomplishments," she added.

“While I wish I could go back and do things differently, I can only take responsibility and move forward,” Loughlin continued, her voice reportedly shaking as she struggled to hold back tears.

“I have great faith in God and I believe in redemption and I will do everything in my power to redeem myself and use this experience as a catalyst to do good and give back for the rest of my life.”

The problem with that excuse is that this wasn't a momentary lapse in judgement.

It was a prolonged, multi-faceted scheme that required her participation at many levels.

Being sent to Victorville might make Lori's time behind bars more comfortable, but it won't do much for her reputation.