Lloyd Cafe Cadena, Popular YouTube Star, Dies at 26

Lloyd Cafe Cadena, a popular Filipino YouTube personality with over five million subscribers, has died.

He was 26 years old.

Cadena’s family confirmed this sad piece of news via a Facebook post on Friday that was shared with his more than seven million followers on the platform.

“It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that we announce the untimely demise of our beloved brother Lloyd Cafe Cadena,” the post read.

“May he be remembered for all the joy and laughter he shared with everyone.

"My family and I ask for your prayers, respect, and privacy during this time.”

Cadena rose to viral fame creating vlogs in 2011 on YouTube, where he had 5.3 million subscribers.

The cause of death has yet to be announced.

One segment on Cadena's channel -- titled "Lutobaninat" -- is described as a "not so typical cooking show where laughter is the main ingredient."

These videos have garnered over 440 million views on its own.

Following Lloyd's passing, other social media personalities shared their sorrowful thoughts online about the late 26-year old.

"I lost my best friend today," tweeted Madame Ely, as Andi Manzano Reyes added:

"This breaks my heart. You made so many people so happy and have touched many lives including mine. Gone too soon you will be missed Llyod."

Cadena, who was also known as “Kween LC,” shared his last video to YouTube on August 26, and sent his last Tweet just this past Wednesday.

“11:11 Healing for Everyone!” he wrote.

Filipino television host Bianca Gonzalez also reacted to this shocking passing, posting today:

"I only met him and would see him at events but he was always so gracious and his joy would radiate.

"My sincerest condolences to his family and loved ones. Rest in peace, Lloyd Cadena."

"Lloyd was one of the funniest, non-toxic, and humble YouTuber I've ever met," added Hong Kong personality Richard Juan, who collaborated with Cadena on a video.

This awful news follows the recent deaths of other social media stars, including Landon Clifford of "Cam & Fam" fame, who committed suicide at the age of 19 last month.

In July, YouTuber Nicole Thea, who was pregnant at the time, suffered a fatal heart attack.

Elsewhere, TikTok sensation Siya Kakkar was reported to have taken her own life at the age of 16 in June.

May they all rest in peace.