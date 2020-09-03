Lili Reinhart: Going Back to Riverdale Now is Straight F--ked!!

Lili Reinhart deserves credit for total and complete honesty.

Although.... her bosses at The CW may not agree.

Allow us to explain.

In a wide-ranging interview with Nylon, the actress opened up about her mental health and her career, explaining how these two items are about to be intertwined.

How come?

Because Reinhart is about to head back to Vancouver in order to shoot a new season of Riverdale.

Like every other scripted series on television, production on this teenage drama was shut down earlier this spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Once in Canada to shoot the program, Lili will need to quarantine for two weeks and stay there until production has wrapped.

"I genuinely feel like a prisoner, going back to work, because I cannot leave Canada," she said in response to the situation.

"That doesn't feel good. You can't go home for Thanksgiving, can't visit your family.

"No one can come visit you unless they quarantine for two weeks. It just feels f--ked."

There are basically two ways to feel about Reinhart's take here:

1. She's right and it's unfair to ask anyone to return to work in such controlled, isolated, challenging circumstances.

2. She's out of touch and tone deaf and should be thankful she has any job, let alone a well-paying job, amid the current state of this country.

According to the star, she must finish filming the final three episodes of the fourth season over the next few weeks... and will continue to work throughout the taping of the fifth season, which will kick off with a seven-year time jump.

"We stopped during the prom episode, so I have to fit back in that prom dress," she told the publication, adding;

"Five months later, we're all going to be tan, maybe a little bit thicker. I certainly am."

That's actually a good point.

We hadn't considered that for all the programs had to stop filming suddenly in March.

Reinhart, who made headlines this summer for her split from Cole Sprouse, went on say quarantine has actually been relaxing. It's been a time for self-reflection.

That won't be the case in Vancouver, though.

"When everything's out of control, out of your hands, that's when it feels like it's very much doom and gloom," she said.

"It's also like, 'But what a perfect opportunity to take control of what's going on inside.' I feel very grateful because, without this time, I would have just kept trucking along."

Without citing her public break-up, Lili admitted to having gone through a lot of "sh-t" this year, telling the publication:

"I needed to learn self-love, basically. It's a very hard thing to do. How the f--k do you love yourself?

"I felt very sad and hopeless, because of personal things that were happening in my life.

"Instead of distracting myself, f--king random people and doing drugs and drinking my problems away, I chose the harder route, which was to not distract myself."

Reinhart concluded by saying she's seen how things can so easily fall apart for young stars in Hollywood. They "self-destruct" amid fame and fortune.

That's why the actress has focused on her mental health and has even been doing therapy virtually via WhatsApp.

"If you think about your brain as an attic, there's a corner with a box. It's dusty. You haven't gone in there for a long time," Reinhart explains.

"The box is kind of mysterious. You're not sure what's in there. So, when you open it, you let some shit out that you're not going to want to see or deal with.

"But in the end, that corner that was dark and gloomy is clean."