Leighton Meester and Adam Brody Welcome Baby #2!!!!!

Everyone's favorite Hollywood couple just gave everyone a reason to love them a little bit more:

Leighton Meester and Adam Brody are brand new parents!!!!!!!!!!

The beloved former OC star and the delectable ex-Gossip Girl actress recently welcomed their second child... although the notoriously private pair hasn't provided many details.

The OC alum, however, confirmed the blessed news this week while participating in Hold the Phone TV's The Fun Time Boys Game Night Spectacular.

"I have a new kid," Brody said on Twitch. "Since last I played I have a new kid. I have a boy. He's a dream, he's a dream boy."

So there we have it.

The newborn joins big sister Arlo, who Brody and Meester welcomed in 2015 to start their immediate family.

The stars got married in 2014, revealing very little at the time about their ceremony or reception. Like we said, they are very private.

Meester never even made any sort of major pregnancy announcement.

She simply revealed her baby bump in late March when she was photographed out and about in Los Angeles with her hands on the small of her back, donning a gray T-shirt underneath a pair of long overalls.

On April 15, the adorable ex-Gossip Girl cast member responded to some cruel comments during an Instagram Live session with her Single Parents costar Kimrie Lewis.

"Somebody just told me I got fat. That's really nice," said the pregnant actress and singer at the time, according to E! News.

Lewis agreed, replying: "That is not nice, you guys."

"We're homebodies," Adam told GQ last year about the twosome's decision to keep their personal lives far out of the public eye.

"We don't go to a lot of things that perhaps we could, and don't seek out promotion in that way.

"I'm not s--tting on anyone who monetizes that aspect of their life because I get it.

"But we've found this great balance so far that really works for us. We're also not very active on social media."

In other words:

Don't expect to see any photos of the couple's son on any tabloid covers any time soon.

Heck, maybe don't even expect to learn his name in the near future.

But that doesn't mean we can't be crazy excited for these guys, right?!?

Meester, for her part, once echoed her husband's sentiments.

"I don't talk about Arlo very much. I am very proud of that area of my life. But I'm also really proud of the show, and of the work I do," Meester told Refinery 29 in 2017.

"I think the perception is: You're an ingenue, or you're an icon, or you're a mom. There's no in between."