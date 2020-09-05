Leah Messer: My Daughter is My Biggest Inspiration!

Leah Messer is, at this point in her life, pretty much an open book.

She's always shared a lot of her life with us -- that's sort of the whole thing about being on a reality show for a decade.

But lately, she's been opening up more and more about some of the more difficult things she's faced.

Thanks to the book she released earlier this year, we know that she had an exceptionally difficult childhood that included sexual abuse and some deeply inappropriate interactions with her mother.

We know that she had a violent streak, and it was so intense that a girl she fought once ended up in the hospital.

And of course we also know so much more about her struggle with addiction, which is something that she previously denied completely.

In addition to sharing such dark details of her life, Leah has also been sharing with her fans what it's like to raise a child with a very serious disease.

Ali, one of the twin daughters she shares with Corey Simms, has a very rare form of muscular dystrophy -- so rare that she's the only child that's ever been diagnosed with it.

Since it's such a rare form of the disease, doctors aren't sure of what course it's going to take or how long she'll be able to survive.

Sadly, Leah has said in the past that Ali's doctors have said that her condition is "deteriorating," and that she's have to have home care at some point in the future.

But today, she has a much more positive update!

Over on Instagram, Leah shared an adorable photo of Ali, and for her caption, she wrote a long message about her daughter.

"This month is very special to me," she began, "not only is it National Recovery Month, it is also Muscular Dystrophy Awareness Month."

"Muscular Dystrophy is a genetic disease that causes progressive weakness and loss of muscle mass," she continued.

"There are many types of Muscular Dystrophies. One of the most common being Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, often found in boys."

"Science and genetic testing continue to evolve and give many families Hope for a Cure," she wrote.

She then explained that "Ali has one of the more rare forms of MD called Limb-girdle Muscular Dystrophy with TTN mutation."

"We continue to learn more about her diagnosis through the years," she said. "We don't know what to expect from day to day but continue to make the best of every day without losing hope."

On an extra cute note, Leah wrote that Ali "gets excited about the little things we often take for granted."

"Recently she learned how to button her jeans and was so proud of her accomplishment."

"I cried," she admitted. "I cried because I'm happy for her. I cried because it really is the small things in life that we take for granted."

She said that her daughter "continues to inspire me," and that "I'm so grateful to be her mama!"

Is anyone else crying?

It's obvious how much Leah loves Ali (and all of her children, of course) and how hard she's trying to give her a good, full life.

And if Ali is this much of an inspiration to us, we can only imagine how Leah feels about her!