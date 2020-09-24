Leah McSweeney Lands MASSIVE Pay Raise for RHONY Season 13!

Weeks ago, we reported that Leah McSweeney was coming back to RHONY ... as soon as she finished her negotiations with Bravo.

She finished, she's in, and she landed herself a massive raise.

Reports say that Leah was initially offered a "pathetically low" raise to return for Season 13 of The Real Housewives of new York City.

Instead, she will be raking in more than triple what she was paid per episode of Season 12, her debut season.

Any raise is a good raise, generally, but making more than three times what you were making before has to be a joy.

Page Six reports that Leah was making $3,000 per episode -- just a few times more than a first-time 90 Day Fiance star's infamously low salary.

Her new deal sounds much more like what you'd expect to see from a Real Housewife.

Leah will reportedly make $10,000 per episode in Season 13.

Now, if we pull out our trusty calculators, we can see what that number really means.

There were 21 episodes in additon to the Reunion special in Season 12. Housewives don't always appear in every single episode, but we can expect Leah to appear in most of them.

Add that up, and she's raking in six figures ... somewhere in the ballpark of $200,000, and that's before the Reunion. That's, like, the price of a house. A small house, but still.

Apparently, not only has Leah gotten a raise, but her castmates are also doing better than they were.

Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps, and Sonja Morgan are reportedly also receiving boosts to their salaries.

We do not know the details, but we imagine that their raises are not of the same magnitude as Leah's.

Apparently, Leah signed on with WME -- an agency whose reputation procedes it -- during these negotiations.

Another factor on her side was undoubtedly her popularity.

In a season of general uncertainty, Leah was a breath of fresh hair, and not just because she is pretty and relatively young -- though that didn't hurt.

Leah has the profound and enviable ability to not give AF if someone dislikes her.

This came in handy as Ramona's obvious envy caused her to police Leah's every move and outfit.

Leah also didn't back down from calling Ramona to task for the latter's blatant inability to abide by or seemingly even comprehend common sense pandemic safety guidelines.

Speaking of the pandemic, Leah and her castmates are reportedly filming with many precautions in place to prevent viral spread.

One of those precautions will be that, if they are filming at a restaurant, they will be the restaurant's only patrons for that scene -- in my opinion, that's the only way to sit down at a restaurant at the moment, anyway.

Many have suggested that this would be a good policy for Real Housewives dining out anyway, virus or no virus. We all know what their behavior can be like.

Congratulations to Leah for fighting for a hefty raise.

We are pleased (and relieved) that she is returning for Season 13 and hope that she has many years ahead of her.

She is the perfect addition to the cast -- and a marvelous foil to Ramona.