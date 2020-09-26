Larissa Lima: Yes, I've Been Fired! But I'll Never Go Away!

Yup, she really is outta there, folks.

And not by her own volition, either.

A day after rumors started to circulate that Larissa Lima had been fired by TLC for her association with CamSoda, the polarizing realiity star made the news official.

“Dear Friends and Followers, I want to make a statement for you," wrote Lima on Saturday, emphasizing that this would be her "final" word on the topic and adding:

"I’m no longer a cast member of the show ’90 Day Fiance.

Because of my show with CamSoda, I was released from my contract with TLC by phone the day before ICE arrested me."

Lima concluded by showing gratitude to her supporters and vowing to remain in their lives via a number of different online avenues.

"I will continue producing content for my official channels on Instagram, OnlyFans and Youtube. Thanks for your understanding, love and attention," she wrote.

Larissa's boyfriend, Eric Nichols, shared this same post on his Instagram Stories account, along with clapping emojis and Tom Petty singing “I’m free” from his song “Free Fallin’.”

TLC, for whatever it's worth, has not yet commented on the situation.

Larissa made her debut on the aforementioned live streaming platform on September 14, filming herself acting all sexy and seductive.

During her one-hour performance, Lima wore lingerie and rubbed oil all over herself... and she ended up pulling in more than $100,000 for the site, according to TMZ.

How so?

Because some fans paid to watch her show and some viewers tipped her for the racy act.

It's been quite the busy month of news-making for Lima, who also made headlines for getting approximately $72,000 in cosmetic surgery procedures that included a nose job and breast and butt augmentation.

She was then arrested by ICE.

Now, just like Farrah Abraham -- who was fired by MTV for her role in adult webcam videos -- Lima finds herself out of a cable network salary because she took her clothes off on the Internet.

The polarizing reality star first appeared on the small screen via season 6 of 90 Day Fiance with her then-husband, Colt Johnson.

The two were involved in one of the show's more emotional and unstable relationships, with each side accusing the other of abuse and/or assault before they finally broke up for good.

In fact, Lima was arrested twice in 2018 for domestic battery.

Charges were dismissed after her initial arrest and she was not charged over the second incident.

However, she was arrested a third time in January 2019 and charged with first-degree domestic battery following an alleged altercation with Johnson. He filed for divorce that same day.

After her arrest on September 19 -- which took place as Larissa and Nichols were preparing to leave Las Vegas and move to Colorado Springs -- Lima’s legal team said they were “working meticulously” on “clearing up this misunderstanding."

Lima was released just hours later.

According to documents related to Lima’s booking, the D-Lister has been “placed in removal proceedings” in accordance with the Immigration and Nationality Act.

She has an upcoming hearing to determine if she’ll have to surrender to ICE to be deported from the United States.

Many fans flooded Larissa’s Comments section over the weekend, expressing outrage that she was let go because of her side hustles.

She also received support from friend and fellow former 90 Day Fiancé star Anfisa Nava.

“GOOD FOR YOU! [laughing with tears emoji] You’ll be a millionaire in no time,” Anfisa wrote.

Fans, meanwhile, can look forward to hearing more from Larissa in the near future.

The reality star said in a post earlier this week that she will be posting a video on her YouTube channel on Wednesday, September 30.

As part of this footage, she will be addressing “personal and delicate topics” including “my children in Brazil, as well as my arrests.”

Larissa’s final appearance on the 90 Day Fiance franchise will be during of the three-part tell-all that wraps up this season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?.