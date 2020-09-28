Lala Kent to Scheana Shay: You're a Desperate Old Loser! Banging John Mayer Is the Only Cool Thing You've Ever Done!

Obviously, there are many, many downsides to the global pandemic that's claimed over 200,000 American lives, but for now, let's focus on one of the least-discussed bummers of 2020:

Unhinged reality stars are still engaging in all sorts of petty beefs, but there's no one there to film the drama!

Take the epic spat between Vanderpump Rules stars Lala Kent and Scheana Shay, for example.

This is the sort of thing that could be a six-episode storyline on the show, and instead, we have to watch it all play out on Instagram.

Oh, well now that half the cast is pregnant, there probably wouldn't be many boozy brawls at SUR, anyway.

Speaking of all those fetal future West Hollywood hipsters, Lala is expecting her first child, and it seems her pregnancy is what sparked her feud with Scheana.

These people will fight over anything!

Anyway, Lala and Randall Emmett revealed their baby's gender in epic fashion this week, hiring a sky diver to descend to earth with an appropriately-colored (pink! It's a girl!) parachute.

Several of the Rand and Lala's celebrity friends were in attendance for the wild gender reveal -- but Scheana was conspicuously absent.

On the most recent episode of her podcast, Shay made it clear that she was not happy about being left out of the festivities.

“We weren’t invited,” she told her listeners.

“There’s a priority list. That’s the best thing about pandemic, there’s a priority list," she continued.

"You go, ‘OK, here’s our list of people who should come.’ And we just didn’t fall on that list.”

Scheana went on to say that she's been going through a difficult time in recent months, and Lala has basically cut her off without provocation.

Clearly, feelings were hurt here.

But Scheana's not the only one who wound up feeling a little upset over this situation.

In fact, Lala flew into a rage and vented her frustrations with a positively epic social media tirade.

“Anybody wondering my thoughts on @scheana ‘dragging’ me. 1. I’m not trippin too hard. In her mind that’s how it happened," she wrote.

(You know someone is pissed when they explain their outrage with an enumerated list.)

"She would rather focus on me ‘not being there for her’ than the fact her man said he was working, turned his phone off and went golfing that day. Weird how that was just glazed over," Kent added.

"This is why her relationships are always a trainwreck that make epic TV. She makes reality TV gold.”

From there, Lala roasted Scheana for her recent revelation that she was once in a throuple with John Mayer.

“2. She claims I chose celebrity over her,” she added. “Girl, weren’t you just capitalizing off banging John Mayer 100 years ago?" she wrote.

"3. She has a way of making everything about her. I’ve accepted that about her and found the endearing parts of it," Lala continued.

"4. She has an idea of how everyone should react in certain situations. We usually always fail and she is left disappointed. This is why she has a new best friend every day. We can’t keep up.”

From there, Lala shifted to one of the most common criticisms of Scheana -- those who know her best say she's needy AF.

“When she told me she was really upset at [boyfriend] Brock [Davies] and just wanted to go to bed, I didn’t know that meant ‘Come over right now’,” she wrote.

“I can’t believe I just gave that much time to this s–t when we aren’t even filming and I’m not getting paid. Smh.”

Yes! That's exactly our problem with this situation!

Save this beef for when the cameras are rolling.

Sure, it's possible that Vanderpump Rules will be canceled following a summer of scandal, but this is the sort of drama that lands you a spin-off series!