Lala Kent and Randall Emmett Announce Baby's Gender in Epic, Slightly Insane Reveal

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett's impending baby sure knows how to make an entrance.

Before he or she is even born.

On Saturday, the vetern Vanderpump Rules star and her fiance, who announced last month they were expecting their first child together, revealed this child's gender.

In rather unique fashion.

The 30-year old did so by sharing footage on Instagram of a skydiver touching down from above in a pink parachute.

So there we have it, huh?

"We are having a baby GIRL!” the Bravo personality wrote as a caption to the video.

Emmett, who is the dad to two daughters of his own (10-year-old London and 6-year-old Rylee) from a previous relationship, shared the same footage.

And sounded equally psyched about the little girl to come.

"WE ARE HAVING A GIRL!!!" he wrote.

In the footage, a skydiver, who was attached to a pink parachute and large pink ribbon, lands on a grass field just as Lala, Randall and their friends cheer and applaud.

"Oh my god!" Lala said, prior to embracing Randall, who then exclaimed, "I told you!"

The podcast host was joined by several of her Vanderpump Rules co-stars and acquaintance for the breaking news, including former star Stassi Schroeder.

Stassi, who is also pregnant and expecting a baby girl herself, posted a video of Lala's memorable reaction to the gender confirmation.

"We have little baby girls coming! I hope they do better at life than us," wrote Schroeder along with this clip on her Instagram page.

Later in the day, Kent shared a photo on her Instagram Story of a sign that read as follows:

"Give them a girl...with Lala & Randall. I'm in love with you already, and I can't wait to be your mama."

Kent and Emmett announced they were expecting earlier this month on an episode of their podcast, Give Them Lala ... with Randall.

"I'm, like, shaking right now because I can't believe that it's a real-life thing. I cry about everything but today it's very much happy tears," said Kent at the time.

"For my 30th birthday I have the best gift given to me, my body also helped out too, I am pregnant," she then revealed before cheers were heard in the background and Emmett shouted:

"Lala Kent, a soon to be mother!"

A clearly overwhelmed Lala then added:

"I am and I'm so excited. I feel very maternal and motherly."

The reality TV star and her producer boyfriend have been dating since 2017.

They got engaged in September 2018 and battled through numerous break-up rumors before dropping their huge baby bombshell.

The pair were going to get married this past April, but then Covid-19 hit and, well...

"We have decided to move the date of our wedding to July given the unfortunate circumstances of what is going on," they previously told People Magazine in an exclusive statement.

"We are obviously saddened by this but for the ultimate safety of our families and guests, we have made the decision to wait and see how everything progresses.

"Safety will always be our number one priority."