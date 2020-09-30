Kylie Jenner: Throwing Shade at Jordyn Woods' Relationship With Karl-Anthony Towns?

It wasn't all that long ago that it seemed like Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner would be best friends forever.

The inseparable duo described their relationship as more like a sisterhood than a friendship, and Jordyn lived with Kylie even after the cosmetics mogul welcomed her first child.

But then it all came crashing down

Woods slept with Tristan Thompson while he was dating Khloe Kardashian, and that was pretty much it for Jordyn and Kylie's friendship.

Jenner kicked Woods out of her house and completely cut ties with her bestie.

Of course, losing Kylie Jenner as a friend means a lot more than having one less person you can text when you're bored.

Kylie is the world's youngest self-made billionaire, and for Jordyn being her BFF was essentially a highly-lucrative full-time job.

Sources say Woods was devastated by being cast out of paradise, but now it appears she's rebounded nicely (pun fully intended) thanks to her relationship with Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The couple made their relationship Instagram official this week when the above photo appeared on Jordyn's page.

"I found you, then I found me," Jordyn captioned the pic.

Karl-Anthony added, "There are darknesses in life and there are lights, and you are one of the lights, the light of all lights."

Jordyn has nearly 12 million followers on Instagram, and many were quick to congratulate her on her new relationship.

"YES sis," one commenter wrote.

"Shine bright queen," a second added.

"She ain't done anything but elevate since being freed from the Kurse.. no one shoulda slept on her," a third chimed in.

There's been a lot of that sort of sentiment, and it must sting Kylie to hear it.

But amazingly, it seems the makeup tycoon is among those wishing Jordyn all the best in her new relationship.

Kylie posted the pic above the same day that Jordyn and Karl-Anthony went public.

The image itself seems unrelated but Kylie captioned her post:

"Still wish you well."

Some folks have interpreted that as sarcastic shade thrown in Jordyn's direction, but we don't see it that way,

It seems to us that Kylie really does wish Jordyn all the best; she just feels that the two of them can no longer be friends due to Jordyn's betrayal of Khloe.

It's more than a little unfair -- especially since Khloe and Tristan Thompson are back together these days -- but it seems that when it comes to friendships, the Kardashians have a Mafia-like code of loyalty.

Perhaps someday, Kylie and Jordyn will be able to revive their friendship without stepping on anyone's toes.

But for now, it seems that circumstances will force them to keep their distance.

Fortunately, it doesn't look as though the love between them has diminished in the slightest.