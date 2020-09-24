Kylie Jenner Shows Off New Cheek Fillers, Gets Roasted For Chipmunk-Like Appearance

For the past several months, Kylie Jenner's quarantine content has kept us pleasantly distracted from the horrors of 2020.

After all, who cares about the coronavirus when a billionaire is twerking in a bikini on Instagram?

But alas, all good things must come to an end, and it seems the summer of Kylie is officially a thing of the past.

The makeup mogul's winning streak petered out this week with the debut of a new look that is not going over well with the people.

The photo below was taken from a recent Instagram Story of Kylie's, and it's been making the rounds on Twitter and other platforms.

The Kardashian-Jenners come from the "no such thing as bad publicity" school of brand management, but Kylie probably wishes she wasn't trending alongside words like "chipmunk" today.

"Honestly kylie looks like she's had cheek implants n looks like some 40 yr old woman," one person tweeted.

"Whats with the cheek implants? Kim, now Kylie? The new generation of cat lady is here ya'll," another added.

"Kylie Jenner so fine but she got a lillllll toooooooo much cheek filler in her newest IG story and it's really giving jigsaw," a third chimed in.

That's a reference to the cheeky villain in the Saw movies.

Probably not the sort of comparisons Kylie thought she would be drawing when she shelled out the earnings of the average middle class household for some new injections.

Now, if you're a regular here at The Hollywood Gossip, you know we're generally opposed to appearance-shaming of any kind.

But we might be willing to make an exception in this case for a few reasons:

1. Some of the burns listed above are actually pretty funny.

2. Kylie's new look is most likely a result of fillers, not implants, which means they're only temporary, and she'll be back to her old face in no time.

(And hopefully, she won't make the same mistake twice.)

3. If, in these difficult times, we can't come together and have a laugh over a billionaire having some bad work done, then what hope do we have?

So Kylie has to take an L on this one.

We're certain she'll be back to winning in no time.

In fact, we're pretty sure when you're a hot 23-year-old billionaire, every day that you wake up is a win.