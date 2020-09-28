Kylie Jenner Goes OFF After Kim Kardashian Posts Pre-Plastic Surgery Pic: Delete It NOW!

It's no secret that the ladies of the Kardashian clan have had quite a bit of work done.

And while they don't necessarily feel the need to lie about it (anymore), they also don't like to remind fans of the extent to which they've been surgically enhanced.

And we guess that's why Kylie Jenner was less than pleased to see this pic on Kim Kardashian's Instagram page.

Kylie is the world's youngest self-made billionaire, so she has little cause for complaint in life.

But she's also the youngest of Kim's sisters, which means that we saw more of her awkward phase than anyone else's.

That might be why Kylie started correcting what she saw as her "imperfections" while she was still in her teens.

Nowadays, it's widely accepted that Kylie has dramatically altered her appearance.

But at the beginning of her career in the public eye, her rapidly changing face was a major source of controversy (you might remember the years in which Kylie denied having lip fillers, despite abundant evidence to the contrary).

So it stands to reason that she would chastise Kim for posting a pic from the days before she first went under the knife.

Kim seemed to mean no harm by posting the group photo, which she captioned, "Babies at Benihana."

But Kylie was understandably not a fan of the pic, taken in 2009, when she was just 12 years old.

"Delete this immediately," the makeup mogul commented.

Was she joking? Very likely.

But she probably really would have preferred that the photo not be posted for Kim's massive Instagram audience.

Plus, her older sister went on pour salt in the wound by reminding Kylie of an embarrassing incident from her more recent past.

"Should I Diddy crop you out?" Kim replied.

"Absolutely," Kylie answered.

That's a reference to a 2017 mini-scandal in which Diddy cropped Kylie and Kendall out of a group photo!

Not exactly Kylie's proudest moment, so this one post turned into a sort of double-diss for the young billionaire.

The pic and the exchange in the comments were enough to revive a rumor about an intense rivalry between Kylie and Kim.

Is it really playing out in passive-aggressive fashion right in the open on Instagram?

Whatever the case, fans had a field day remarking on Kim's apparent shade-throwing,

"Why she do that to her sisters lol," one commenter wrote.

"Kim knows she looks good but her sisters [laughing emojis] that’s why she posted it," another added.

"Kourtney the only one that looks the same," a third chimed in.

Yes, Kourtney isn't even in the photo and somehow she came out of this situation on top.

Now that's winning!

Believe it or not, this one photo ignited a second controversy that folks are still hashing out in the comments section.

Kim stands accused of re-touching the pic and passing it off as an unedited throwback.

Some say she only lightened it, while others insist that she also messed with Kylie and Kendall's noses.

There's no denying that the two images (the original and the one that appeared on Kim's page this week) look different -- but would Kim really go so far as to alter a photo when the whole point of posting it was to show how her family used to look?

It sounds crazy -- but we wouldn't put it past her.

After all, pissing off a 23-year-old billionaire sounds crazy too, but Kim went right ahead and did that!