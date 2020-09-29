Kristin Cavallari Poses Topless, Finally Opens Up About Divorce From Jay Cutler

Some fans were shocked then Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler announced their divorce back in April.

However, others felt that the writing had been on the wall for years.

It's true that the couple always fought frequently, but for fans of Very Cavallari, that was part of their charm.

Now, Kristin's reality show has come to and end along with her marriage.

But that doesn't mean the former Laguna Beach star will be disappearing from the public eye.

In fact, she's putting herself on display like never before.

Kristin recently posted the above photo of herself topless and wearing nothing but a thong.

There might be better ways to celebrate being single, but we're not aware of any!

Obviously she looks great, but how is Kristin feeling after splitting from her husband of seven years?

Well, believe it or not, it seems she's in very high spirits.

Kristin spoke with Entertainment Tonight's Lauren Zima during a recent event on Catalina Island, and it seems she has a whole lot to be optimistic about.

"I'm excited about the next chapter," Cavallari said.

"I have hard days, without a doubt, and right now I'm really just focusing on my kids and making sure that my kids are good. That's my only priority at the moment, and they're handling it well," she added

"I'm just trying to stay positive and focus on all of the positive things. But I have sad days, without a doubt."

Obviously, those "sad days" are inevitable after such a seismic life event as a divorce.

But Kristin's got her kids to focus on -- and she also has some big things on the horizon career-wise.

Fans are eagerly anticipating the release of her new jewelry line under her Uncommon James label, as well as her new cookbook, True Comfort.

However, while Kristin obviously has much to look forward to, she admitted that she's also dealing with regrets about the end of her marriage.

"It was not an easy decision, obviously," Cavallari said.

"It was something that I truly thought about every single day for over two years," she added.

"It was the hardest decision that I have ever made. But I don't know, my mom used to say, 'You'll know when it's time.' I feel like that was true. I knew. And that's that."

Kristin says she and Jay "worked hard" on their marriage, for the sake of their three kids -- 8-year-old Camden, 6-year-old Jaxon and 4-year-old Sailor -- but in the end, it simply wasn't enough.

"It just didn't work. I met Jay when I was 23. I was a kid, but we tried," she told ET.

"We tried everything, and Jay and I had so much love for each other. No one could ever take that away from us," Cavallari said.

"But at the end of the day, we weren't happy."

Cavallari went on to say that her parents' divorce gave her the chance to see her mom in a "really happy, healthy marriage."

"I think life is too short," she added.

"I want my kids to see me happy. I think that's important."

Cavallari didn't comment on the rumors of an affair between Cutler and Kelly Henderson.

However, she stated that the experience of undergoing a falling out with a close friend on camera led her to realize that she didn't want the aftermath of her divorce to play out on a reality show.

"I didn't want to talk about my divorce on camera and have to expose that. I really think that some things should be kept private," she said..

"The situation I had with my really good friend on Very Cavallari got really blown out of proportion and I had to talk about it way more than I ever would have," Kristin continued.

"If it was that hard [going through a falling out] with a girlfriend, I do not want to go through that with a divorce.

"It would have gone horrible. It would have been awful and I had so much anxiety about it."

Well, it sounds like Kristin is being fully honest with herself, which is the first step toward healing.

And we're sure if she ever decides she wants to return to reality TV, her fans will welcome her with open arms.