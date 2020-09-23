Kristin Cavallari (Finally!) Breaks Silence on Divorce: "Hardest Decision I've Ever Made"

From #CoupleGoals to #CoupleWoes.

In April, Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler took fans by surprise when they announced their divorce after 10 years of marriage.

At the time, the parents of three issues your basic, generic, amicable joint statement.

“With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce," said the reality star and former professional quarterback, adding:

We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of.

"This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.”

Boilerplate stuff, really. Even if the pair meant it at the time.

Now, with a new cookbook on the horizon, Cavallari is opening up about the split, telling this publication that she and Cutler kept their issues private for a long time.

Untiil they just couldn't do so any longer.

As their marriage plummeted to a critical point during filming last season, "we definitely kept a lot of stuff private," Kristin tells People.

"Producers saw stuff, but they didn't put it in the show -- which is good, because I don't want my kids to ever [see that]."

Viewers may have been taken aback by the aforementioned divorce announcement, but:

"It didn't happen overnight," Cavallari says of their breakup. "We tried really, really hard for years and years. It was the hardest decision I've ever made."

Cavallari and Cutler share three kids (Camden, 8, and Jaxon, 6, and daughter Saylor, 4) and also went back-and-forth in ugly fashion shortly after they confirmed they were going their separate ways.

According to reports, Cutler even withheld money from Cavallari for a period of time, making it impossible for her to buy a new home.

That was this spring, though.

At this point, the former Laguna Beach lead says she and her estranged husband have settled into a strong co-parenting routine.

"I still care so much about him and talk to him almost every day," she says. "We have three kids together. He's going to be in my life forever."

As for what went wrong?

Take it away, Kristin:

"Every relationship has their stuff. I met Jay when I was 23. I was a baby. Jay and I had so much love for each other, but we grew up.

"When you work at something for so many years and nothing's changing, I think you have to just make a decision. We all want to be happy."

After three seasons on the air, Very Cavallari was canceled this year.

And its star claims the timing could not have been better.

"I just knew I was going to have to talk about everything, and I didn't want to. Thinking about filming was giving me anxiety," she explained to People.

"My kids are the most important thing to me. What's best for them? Probably not doing a reality show, having to talk about divorcing their dad."