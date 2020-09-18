Kriste Doute: I'm Not Racist, and I Was NOT Fired From Vanderpump Rules!

Earlier this week, Stassi Schroeder appeared on The Tamron Hall Show in order to apologize and accept responsibility for the race-related scandal that led to her dismissal from Vanderpump Rules.

Stassi and Kristen Doute were fired from the show back in June after it was revealed that they had called the police on a Black co-star named Faith Stowers.

Stassi was appropriately humble and chastened in her comments.

Having seen the error of her ways (or at least convincingly claiming that she had), she vowed to do better and went into specifics regarding her plans to correct the damage she had done.

Kristen, on the other hand, has apparently decided to take a very different approach.

While Stassi seemed focused on making things right, Kristen is doubling down on making excuses and not learning a damn thing.

Fans began commenting on her Instagram and Twitter pages during Stassi's interview, and for some reason, Kristen decided to reply and make the whole situation much, much worse.

First, she denied doing what she had previously admitted to doing.

“The police were not called," she wrote to one commenter, according to Us Weekly.

“I understand me speaking up about this is going to create major backlash but I’m tired of the rumors," Doute continued.

"Neither [me or Stassi] are racist and have absolutely no hate.”

She went on to split hairs and clarify that she didn't call 911 on Faith, but instead called a police tip line ... to try and get her arrested.

“I called a tip hotline. At the time, I was told by multiple people that it was [Faith] and that she had a history," Kristen said.

“That I’ve admitted and have publicly and privately apologized. I should have stayed out of it … I’m very grateful for those who want us to listen, learn and grow," she added.

Gotta love the old "Gawd, haven't I've apologized enough?!"-style "apologies."

It's like Kristen picked up a copy of What Not to Do During a PR Disaster and started reading from it out loud.

From there, she hilariously argued that she and Stassi were not fired ... they just weren't invited back to work.

“We weren’t fired. They chose not to renew our contracts," she wrote.

"That was their decision to make.”

Well, the show is continuing; you're no longer a part of it, and the decision was made abruptly in response to allegations against you.

Regardless of whatever corporate jargon Bravo execs used when they informed your agent, your ass got fired.

If this week has taught us anything, it's that Stassi might actually have a career again someday, whereas Kristen's slow fade into total obscurity has already begun.

We'd say she'll be missed, but ... will she?