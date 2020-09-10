Kourtney Kardashian Flaunts Weight Gain In Tiny Bikini!

By now, you've probably heard the news that Keeping Up With the Kardashians is coming to an end after 14 years and 21 seasons.

Fans were understandably dismayed to learn that the iconic series is wrapping up its run on E!, but we get the sense that some of the shows' stars are breathing a sigh of relief.

Take Kourtney Kardashian, for example.

Kourtney actually quit KUWTK earlier this year, but she later returned to filming.

We'll never know which direction she would have taken in the long run, but it seems Kourtney's decision to step down may have had a sort of domino effect on the rest of her family.

There's still some debate over whether Keeping Up was canceled or if the family really did reach a collective decision to call it quits.

In all likelihood, the truth lies somewhere in the middle.

The Kards are extremely tight with KUWTK executive producer and co-creator Ryan Seacrest, who, in turn, has close ties to lots of the big wigs at E!.

It's possible that Kim and company sat down with Ryan and the network execs and the decision was reached mutually.

Whatever the case, Kourt seems thoroughly unfazed by the entire process.

Kourtney spent much of the summer vacationing lakeside (According to the Kar-Jenner clan, lakes are the new oceans. Plan your next vacation accordingly!), and this week saw her taking her lounge act international with a jaunt to beautiful Porotofino.

Kourtney stated that she's "too hip to take a dip" in the waters, and we can't blame her for not wanting to mess up this flawless look.

Interestingly, Kourtney stated in a recent interview that she's "gained a few pounds," estimating that she's about 10 lbs. heavier than she was at the start of the summer.

Obviously, she looks better than ever, so we guess the added padding agrees with her.

Besides, we think everyone should gain at least 20 pounds during the pandemic -- or better yet, a Covid 19.

As for the end of the show that helped make her a household name, Kourtney has yet to comment publicly.

But based on remarks she made when she quit last year, we're guessing she's not too torn up about the cancelation.

“I was feeling unfulfilled and it became a toxic environment for me to continue to have it occupy as much of my life as it was," she said at the time.

Insiders say she's “glad it’s over," and who could blame her?

If your time off involved chilling by a mountain lake in Italy, you wouldn't want to go to work, either!