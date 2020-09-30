Kody Brown Skips Daughter's Surgery, Gets Properly Destroyed

Following weeks of begging for money and preparing fans for an unfortunate scenario, Christine Brown has now made it official:

Her daughter is getting surgery.

Or, to be more specific, her daughter -- by the time you're reading this -- has already gotten surgery and is now resting comfortably in the hospital.

The Sister Wives star first mentioned that teenager Ysabel would need to undergo a spine procedure back in June, alerting supporters that it costs $50,000 and, well... she needed some cash.

What about husband Kody, Ysabel's father?

That's a great question, but it's one to which we don't really have an answer.

Kody has never discussed his daughter's medical needs in public -- and, it's safe to assume based on Christine's ongoing behavior, that he hasn't chipped in a penny for the surgery, either.

“Ysabel is in surgery now!! We’re so excited!! Thanks for all your prayers and positivity. I truly feel so blessed to have so many friends like you," Christine wrote on Facebook as a caption to the photos above.

"I’ve loved how many of you have shared your personal stories with me because they have helped me put so many things into perspective," she added.

"Love you all!"

As you can see in these snapshots, Kody wasn't around for Ysabel's procedure at all.

Christine even revealed her daughter will be recovering in the hospital for five days, meaning this was not just some minor surgery.

Ysabel was diagnosed with scoliosis at a young age.

She, her sisters and her mom are currently in New Jersey, where they quarantined for two weeks before the procedure.

During a Facebook Live on Monday, Christine and Kody’s daughter, Mykelti, confirmed that Kody did not make the trip.

"If he flies out to be with them, then he has to do the same thing," she explained.

"He has to quarantine for two weeks before and two weeks after, which means he has to go a month without seeing any of the rest of the family ... so no he will not be there during the surgery.

"However, he can hang out with them after the surgery,so instead it is two-and-a-half weeks where he can’t see my mom and my mom’s kids or it’s a month where he won’t be able to see anybody.

"So we’re going with the option where he won’t be able to see my mom or my mom’s kids for two-and-a-half weeks."

This mostly just sounds like another example of plural marriage being an awful idea.

If you can't be with a child during a time of need, then what's the point?

And that assumes that Kody even wants to be there for his child.

Do we really have any evidence at all that he cares about anyone side from himself?

One critic certainly thinks this is all a load of BS.

"Leave the rest of the family? Meri is on her own and has been in Utah," this person analyzed in response to Mykelti's comments.

"Janelle doesn't need him around cause she has one kid that's a teen minor and another that's a young adult.

"What help does she need at this point? It's so obvious he's staying for Robyn and her kids."

Added a second:

"I had the same surgery when I was 12 and it really floors me that Kody would not make it a priority to be there.

"It's a big surgery to have and I remember my mom and dad were very stressed during the 12 hours I was in the OR.

"I can only imagine how much worse it would be to deal with that alone. But then again, considering who Kody is, Christine may be better off without him."

And, BOOM, there it is, right?

Kody Brown is a selfish jerk who would never go out of his way to meet anyone else's needs.

The sooner those stuck in his orbit realize this, the better off they'll be.