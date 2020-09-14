Kim Kardashian: Slammed For Body-Shaming PREGNANT Women?

If anyone knows about the pain of being body-shamed, it's Kim Kardashian.

When Kim made her meteoric rise from Paris Hilton's BFF to sex tape star to one-woman media empire, hers was not the kind of figure that was commonly seen in seen in national media.

Over the years, Kim and her sisters have taken some flak for altering their appearances through filters, Photoshop, and cosmetic surgeries (fans claimed Khloe Kardashian was "unrecognizable" in some recent photos).

But to their credit, they've always delivered messages of body positivity and self-acceptance in their words, if not necessarily their actions.

Kim's latest business venture is a line of shapewear, and while some have criticized her for allegedly encouraging women to artificially transform their bodies, others have pointed out that the goal might be to simply help them feel more comfortable in their ow skin.

The latest addition to the line is designed for pregnant women, and Kim's entry into the maternity wear market has sparked a heated debate on her Instagram page.

"Why would you need shape wear while pregnant? I always fully embrace it!" one fan commented on a post announcing the line.

"Why would you put shapewear on your pregnant belly?" another remarked.

"She’s desperate now that the show is discontinued," a third chimed in.

That last one is particularly absurd.

Yes, Keeping Up With the Kardashians is coming to an end, but that doesn't mean Kim is hard up for cash.

Say what you will about Kim's latest product, she's still a possible billionaire who's married to a confirmed billionaire, so she probably won't be hard up for cash any time soon.

Anyway, as many of Kim's defenders have pointed out, the pregnancy shapewear is not designed to shape or conceal pregnant stomachs, but rather to provide support.

"It’s supportive wear for your back and the stomach part isn’t compressed like how a regular shapewear is," one follower wrote.

After witnessing the back-and-forth in her comments section, Kim decided to intervene herself and set the record straight:

"To anyone who has an issue with maternity solutionwear, and if you haven't been pregnant before you may not know the struggle of what it's like carrying all of this weight the way I did along with millions of strong women, @skims maternity line is not to slim but to support," she wrote on Instagram.

"The belly part doesn't slim your belly," she continued.

"It's actually sheer and a thinner layered material compared to the rest of the garment. It provides support to help with the uncomfortable weight being carried in your stomach which affects your lower back -and the compression on the leggings helps with pain relief caused by swelling."

Kim went on to clarify that the new line can be useful to women even after they've give birth, as it "provides the comfort and support that most women need after delivery especially if you are recovering from a cesarean."

"We launched this category in response to the tens of thousands of pregnant women who wrote us requesting it and because it was something I personally needed when I was pregnant myself," she explained.

"Based on the majority of positive feedback we have received so far from pregnant women around the world, I am incredibly proud to provide a solution that will provide comfort and support during the times that we all need it most, during pregnancy and after," Kim concluded.

So there you have it.

Kim's not encouraging pregnant women to hide their bellies; she's merely offering a product that might offer some relief.

Most of the criticism of her product is both unfair and ignorant, but we're sure she's used to that sort of clap back.

It's the sort of grief she's been getting her whole career.