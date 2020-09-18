Kim Kardashian: Ready to Leave Kanye Following Grammy-Peeing Tweet?!

For the past several days, Kanye West has been on one of his signature tirades.

This time, the source of Wests's agitation is the many ways in which Black artists and athletes are exploited by their corporate overlords.

Over the course of five days and many, many tweets, the rapper made a number of valid points about the rich getting richer off of the labor and popularity of Black stars, many of whom are still in their teens when they sign their first contract.

Of course, what really caught everyone's attention was when Kanye peed on a Grammy.

Yes, say what you will about the man, he certainly knows how to make the internet sit up and take notice.

And in this case, that meant giving a golden shower to the music industry's most prestigious prize.

At times like these, it's important to remember that Kanye is bipolar, and despite the fact that he raised some interesting questions during his latest tirade, his most erratic behavior -- like, say, peeing on a Grammy -- is likely at least partially a result of his condition.

We probably don't need to tell you that there have been many times in the past when Kanye's illness -- and his ambivalent attitude toward seeking treatment -- has put a strain on his marriage to Kim Kardashian.

During one of his previous rants, Kanye threatened to divorce Kim and accused her of cheating on him with rapper Meek Mill.

He didn't do anything quite so egregious this time, but apparently, West's latest rant -- in which he burned bridges with several prominent brands and industry figures -- has caused Kim to realize that her marriage might not be sustainable.

“Kim [Kardashian] can’t make excuses for him any longer,” a source close to the situation tells In Touch.

“She’s at the end of her rope. Peeing on his Grammy is just downright disrespectful.”

In addition to pissing off (pun fully intended) much of the music industry with his Grammy stunt, Kanye also disparaged several fashion brands and designers, a number of which have collaborated with the Kardashians at one point.

It's even been suggested that Kanye is the reason Keeping Up With the Kardashians is coming to an end.

Insiders say the family doesn't want Kanye's frequent breakdowns documented on the show, which limits their filming options.

From a business standpoint, they're concerned that KUWTK will give him a platform that will allow him to further alienate fans and sponsors.

“The family is used to Kanye’s outrageous antics, but he keeps crossing the line,” the source adds.

“They are very concerned.”

Obviously, Kim and Kanye divorce rumors have been circulating for about as long as the couple has been married, but these days, they feel more believable than ever.

For one thing, West recently mentioned divorce as a real possibility in a tweet.

On top of that, his behavior has become increasingly erratic, and the Wests have been spending much of their time in separate states.

With Kim in California and Kanye in Wyoming, it seems only a matter of time until they part ways for good.

And as many fans have pointed out, that might be what's best for the couple's four children.