Kim Kardashian Posts Racy Bikini Pics, Sends Message: I Will ALWAYS Be Hotter Than Kylie!

We probably don't need to tell you that 2020 has been a hard year for just about everyone who's currently drawing breath (through a CDC-approved facial-covering, of course).

But it's been a particularly rough one for Kim Kardashian.

During one of his notorious rants, Kanye West threatened to divorce Kim and hurled brutal allegations at the mother of his four children.

Yes, West was in the throes of a bipolar episode at the time, but still -- he publicly accused Kim of cheating on him with a rival rapper, which couldn't have felt great.

And believe it or not, that wasn't the only threat from within her family that Kim was forced to douse out in the past few months.

We probably don't need to tell you that the Kar-Jenners are a competitive bunch.

And there's no question about which sister dominated the summer of 2020 from a PR standpoint.

Kylie Jenner's quarantine content has become the stuff of legend, with diehard fans and mainstream media outlets alike praising the cosmetics mogul for helping to entertain the masses during one of the most precarious times in American history.

We're sure Kim is plenty proud of her little sister -- but we're equally sure she's not ready to abdicate the throne just yet.

And that's likely why the 39-year-old has decided to celebrate the start of September with an Instagram pictorial in which she rocks a nearly non-existent bikini.

“Happy place,” Kim captioned the pics without disclosing her location.

“Definitely NOT Malibu!!!” Kim's BFF Jonathan Cheban commented.

Kim didn't reply to the FoodGod, so it's a safe bet that she's indeed on vacation, and she doesn't want anyone to know her whereabouts.

Naturally, fans were absolutely stunned by the mother of four's flawless figure.

"She’s like a fine bottle of wine gets better with age," one commenter noted.

The pics raised a lot of questions about how Kim manages to stay in such amazing shape, and fortunately, we have some answers ... sort of.

“We usually work out five days a week for about one hour, give or take,” Kim's trainer Melissa Alcantara recently told Life & Style.

“Our days usually start at 6 a.m. She’s up and ready to go, even though it’s still dark out, which just shows she is not only serious about her health but her business, her family and her life,” Melissa added.

“Kim is one of the loveliest people I’ve ever met," Alcantara continued.

"She’s funny, she’s witty and she has a great work ethic. My favorite thing about working out together is ‘girl talk.’ Somehow, we get everything done!”

We're sure there's more to the process but that's all we're getting out of Melissa at the moment.

Sure, it might be part of a shameless PR campaign, and it seems unlikely that Alcantara would ever bite the hand that feeds her, but to her credit, Kim gets a lot of praise from the regular folk who work for her.

Can Kylie find an employee who's willing to say something equally nice? The game is officially on!