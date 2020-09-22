Kim Kardashian: On Verge of Breakdown Amid Kanye Divorce Plans

In recent weeks, rumors that Kim Kardashian is preparing to divorce Kanye West have been circulating non-stop.

Insiders say the incident in which West peed on a Grammy and railed against some of the brands and industry titans who helped to make him famous was the final straw for Kim, who is now just waiting for the right time to break the news to her troubled husband.

Those who know the couple best say that Kim and Kanye have been living separate lives since before the pandemic, and far from bringing them closer together, the global health crisis has only exacerbated the divisions between them.

Kim, of course, has yet to comment on the situation, but many fans believe her recent social media updates speak volumes about her mental state.

The latest to spark concern among fans is a post from Kim's Instagram Story that appeared in the wee hours of Monday morning.

It seems the ultra-busy 39-year-old was unable to get much sleep, so she turned to her followers for advice.

"Do I get a head start on my workout or try to go back to sleep?" Kim asked.

Shortly thereafter, she revealed that she had decided to do some studying.

As you may recall, Kim is working to become a lawyer, opting for a four-year internship in a San Francisco law firm over traditional law school.

Some might say the mother of four has a bit too much on her plate these days, but Kim doesn't seem like the type to slow down when the going gets rough.

After her study session, she joined Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson for an early morning workout.

She labeled a pic of the team's sneakers with "early bird special."

And where was Kanye during Kim's bout of insomnia?

Well, his whereabouts are currently unknown, but he's believed to be holed up at his ranch in Wyoming.

Insiders tell Page Six in no uncertain terms that Kim is still "planning to divorce" Kanye.

"Kim has the whole divorce planned out but she's waiting for him to get through his latest episode," says one source close to the situation.

The informant adds that Kim is "deeply disappointed" in her troubled husband as he "refuses to stick to his care plan," which was designed by his medical team to control the symptoms of his bipolar disorder.

"It’s a vicious cycle that Kim has had success at interrupting successfully for months at a time," the source says.

"It's the same thing over and over and over again."

The insider adds that Kim feels awful about taking steps toward ending her marriage while Kanye is enduring a mental health episode, but she feels she has no choice, as she has to make the health and safety of her children her top priority.

"He's on very thin ice with her right now, and she's truly trying to decide what to do to protect the kids, but also her own sanity," says the insider.

"The whole thing is discouraging and difficult for her."

Sources say it's not a matter of if Kim will leave her husband, but when.

Her biggest concerns reportedly have nothing to do with money and property, and everything to do with Kanye's mental health and the welfare of her children.

Insiders say Kim is hoping that the couple's iron-clad prenup will lead to a smooth and uncontested divorce.

But knowing Kanye's penchant for high drama, we wouldn't be surprised if this situation turns ugly in a hurry.