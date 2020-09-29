Kim Kardashian Looks Completely Naked In New Photos Taken By Kanye!

Back in July, it seemed certain that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were headed for divorce.

During a severe bipolar episode, Kanye publicly accused Kim of cheating on him and threatened to divorce her.

It appeared to be the sort of scandal the couple wouldn't be able to come back from.

But here we are, just a few months later, and the Wests are back to doing what they do best:

Kim is looking hot on social media, and Kanye is telling her how to dress.

Yeah, that last part is a little weird, but hey -- it seems to work for them!

Anyway, we think it's safe to say Kim ad Kanye have ironed out their differences -- for the time being, at least.

But these two don't celebrate a reconciliation by snacking down on unlimited breadsticks at Olive Garden like a couple of peasants.

No, they collab on a fashion shoot and post the results on Twitter!

They've done this sort of thing before, but the Wests' latest shoot was especially well-received.

For one thing, people were just happy to see some photo evidence that Kim and Kanye are back together.

On top of that, it seems that at first glance, a lot of folks thought these were nude photos of Kim.

Alas, that's not the case.

Kim is wearing some sort of one-piece thing that roughly matches her complexion, and the sepia-toned photos do sort of trick your brain into thinking you're looking at something that's NSFW.

Kim is fully clothed here, but her biggest fans drooled over the images, regardless.

"You’re so beautiful OMG," one fan commented on the provocative pics.

"Kanye is so talented," another tweeted.

"So Ye is a genius behind the camera too," a third chimed in.

Someone who knows more about photography than we do would have to confirm or deny that last statement.

Seems to us that the subject of the photos is doing most of the work here.

But hey, we're sure both parties worked together to bring this nude illusion to Twitter.

(Yes, Kim posted the photos on Twitter instead of Instagram, which is a bit strange. Maybe she figured the folks on that hell site needed a break from their constant political quarrelling.)

Anyway, the news that Kim is giving Kanye his 475th second chance doesn't come as too much of a shock.

After all, while he was slandering her and calling Kris Jenner a white supremacist, she was apolgizing on his behalf and explaining to the world that he's a victim of a horrible mental illness.

"He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressures of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the personal loss of his mother, and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is highlighted by his bipolar disorder," Kim wrote on Instagram at the time.

"Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words some times do not align with his intentions

Well, Kim might have a son named Saint, but it seems she's the one with the biblical-caliber patience in this family!