Kim Kardashian to Divorce Kanye West: Bombshell Report

For Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, it's no longer a question of if.

Instead, it's a question of when.

The former sex tape star has been as patient as she can be amid what appears to be another mental breakdown by her famous husband.

But now? Following yet another unstable act by the rapper (Kanye peed on his Grammy Award, in case you missed it)?

Kardashian simply can't wait very much longer, according to an anonymous source who claims to be very close to the popular Instagram personality.

“Kim has the whole divorce planned out, but she’s waiting for him to get through his latest episode," this insider tells Page Six.

Over the past few months, the 43-year-old West has been seemingly falling farther and farther off the deep end.

He announced a bid for Presidency, which looks very much like a transparent attempt to help Donald Trump win.

That would be troubling enough for Kim, but in various Twitter rants and/or rally speeches, well ...

Kanye says he wanted to abort his first child, while also trashing Harriet Tubman as an anti-hero and saying other things with which Kim doesn't agree.

At.

All.

“I almost killed my daughter,” West said during a July event.

“No more Plan B, Plan A.”

In September, the polarizing artist revisited the topic of abortion with Nick Cannon and said his greatest accomplishment was “still being sensitive enough to cry at the idea of aborting my daughter.”

However, West sparked concern again a few days when he mentioned his daughter in a tweet about being murdered.

“NORTHY I AM GOING TO WAR AND PUTTING MY LIFE ON THE LINE AND IF I AM MURDERED DON’T EVER LET WHITE MEDIA TELL YOU I WASNT A GOOD MAN,” Kanye tweeted, adding:

“WHEN PEOPLE THREATEN TO TAKE YOU OUT OF MY LIFE JUST KNOW I LOVE YOU.”

So disturbed and shook by what her famous husband was saying and doing, Kim issued her first-ever statement this summer about Kanye's mental health.

She acknowledged he's bipolar and wrote at the time:

"Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words sometimes do not align with his intentions ..."

Kim added:

"I kindly ask that the media and public give us the compassion and empathy that is needed so that we can get through this."

"Thank you for those who have expressed concern for Kanye's well-being and for your understanding."

The sad irony these days for Kimberly is that for a reality star whose talent levels and reason for fame have always been the subject of humor, she's trying to be taken a lot more seriously.

She's trying to use her platform for good.

While Kim works hard to reinvent herself, West is out there bringing negative attention to her - and her immediate famiily.

“Kim feels like she’s been on this new path, taking on serious social causes, being a mom, quitting reality TV," someone said last week to celebrity gossip publication In Touch.

"She really hasn’t stuck her foot in her mouth in a very long time, but then Kanye will do something like the Grammy incident."

It must be hard to focus on prison reform whem your spouse is garnering headlines for urinating on his music trophies, it's true.

“She’s tired of being laughed at and getting caught up in the backlash of Kanye’s actions,” this same source tells In Touch.

A second insider adds that Kris Jenner was incensed over Kanye's latest stunt, concluding:

“The family is used to Kanye’s outrageous antics, but he keeps crossing the line.

"They are very concerned and Kim can’t make excuses for him any longer."

"Peeing on his Grammy is just downright disrespectful.”

"She's at the end of her rope."

How soon do you think he can expect divorce papers to arrive? Think there's a chance in hell they work this out?