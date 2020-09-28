Kim Kardashian and Kanye West: Look! We're on a Date! We're Totally Fine!

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West may or may not be headed for a divorce.

But the famous couple were only headed out this past weekend... for a good time!

The 39-year old motherer of four shared a couple photos on her Instagram page this weekend from a friend's intimate wedding, clearly trying to send a message to her millions of followers in the process.

And the message went something like this:

SEE?!?! DO YOU SEE, EVERYONE!

FORGET ALL THAT SILLY SPLIT SPECULATION YOU KEEP READING ABOUT ONLINE BECAUSE WE'RE CLEARLY TOGETHER AND VERY HAPPY, OKAY?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?

Kim, of course, posted the following two images amid a scandal that has engulfed her marriage.

For several weeks now, Kanye has been ranting and raving -- while sort of running for President -- about a number of topics, such as his desire many years ago to abort his daughter, North.

Earlier this month, the bipolar rapper peed on his Grammy Award (for real!) and talk grew even stronger than Kim might file for divorce.

Alas, she didn't do so over this past weekend.

"Date night," Kardashian wrote as a caption to the snapshot above, which, it must be noted, does NOT actually feature Kim or her husband.

"Guess I need it," she added as an explanation to a picture of her hand holding a glass of wine, perhaps making a joke about her marital status these days and her ongoing irritation with her husband.

According to various insiders, Kardashian has not yet decided what she wants to do.

But all options are on the table.

Said a source last week to In Touch:

“The family is used to Kanye’s outrageous antics, but he keeps crossing the line.

"They are very concerned and Kim can’t make excuses for him any longer.

"She’s at the end of her rope. Peeing on his Grammy is just downright disrespectful.”

Disrespectful is one word for that act, that's for sure!

Another line was crossed, per Us Weekly, when West came right out and said he wanted to terminate Kim's first pregnancy.

Kim and her mother, especially, continue to take issue with Kanye "talking negatively about them publicly and sharing private family matters with the public,” a person tells this tabloid, emphasizing of Kardashian:

“She feels helpless at this point."

In late July, Kardashian wrote a lengthy message about Kanye's mental health struggles.

She acknowledged his bipolar disorder and asked fans for compassion.

Wrote the reality star at the time:

"[Kanye] is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bi-polar disorder."

She added:

"Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words sometimes do not align with his intentions."

Does that automatically mean forgiveness for anything West says?

No. But it's an attempt to put West's confusing and often inappropriate speeches into some sort of context.

Concluded Kim in this summer post:

I kindly ask that the media and public give us the compassion and empathy that is needed so that we can get through this.

Thank you for those who have expressed concern for Kanye's well-being and for your understanding.

Kanye, however, has not gotten any better.

Some say the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic has really affected the star's psychology, leaving him -- and, by affiliation, his marriage -- in a precarious state.

“Kim is holding onto her marriage with Kanye and knows that he is bipolar and struggling with his mental health and wants to be there for him and help,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in September.

“She is continuing to support him and does her best to understand him and where he is coming from. She knows he is unconventional and has always known that.”