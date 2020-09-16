Khloe Kardashian to Tristan Thompson: How Long Until You Cheat Again?

The KUWTK Season 19 preview ended with a huge tease about Kourtney ... but Khloe's storyline may be the bigger deal.

Khloe confronts Tristan, point blank, asking if he's only being nice to her so that she will take on back and he can go back to quietly cheating.

There is obviously a lot to go over in terms of the trailer.

In fact, we covered the whole thing here, in the video linked just below these words.

From the COVID-19 pandemic to Scott's privacy getting violated to questions about Kourtney maybe being pregnant, there was a lot to digest.

But Kendall's bikini thirst traps or no, we keep coming back to Khloe.

The same can be said for Tristan, who seems determined to have his cake and eat it too.

In this case, the cake is a relationship with Khloe. Eating it too ... is getting to lay pipe with as many side pieces as he likes.

So in the trailer, we see Khloe and Tristan getting along super well. Maybe a little too well.

There's a fine line between peacefully coparenting your child and, well, falling back in love and into bed with your ex.

Khloe and Tristan appear to have crossed it in this footage ... but even Khloe has her concerns.

"One of my fears," Khloe tells Tristan during a serious heart-to-heart, "is you're acting like this until you get what you want."

"And then," she continues, "if you do, you're going to turn into, like, the old Tristan again."

You can really see how Khloe's words and concerns are impacting Tristan.

Tristan was perhaps not thinking about Khloe having feelings, not only about her emotions while carrying his child as his partner but also the humiliation that his cheating scandal would bring.

All of those times that he cheated, he was probably thinking something more along the lines of "oh, this girl's hot ... I could go for some sex right now."

Seeing Khloe's pain and fear is hopefully making him realize that he absolutely has to choose between letting his horniness be his guide in life or having a relationship with at least one of the mothers of one of his children.

Khloe's storyline also involves the COVID-19 pandemic.

The entire family goes into lockdown, of course, and we see some of that in the trailer.

But Khloe in particular is singled out, as you see here, getting a COVID test.

I have not been specifically instructed to not refer to this as "Khloe getting her nussy sounded," which is good, because I can't think of a better way to describe it.

In this moment, Khloe is undergoing the invasive and uncomfortable COVID-19 test that involves sticking a cotton swab way back up one's nostrils -- hitting one's nussy backwalls, so to speak.

We have to emphasize that this is a vital test that many Americans cannot even get access to or afford, while other countries have made tests widely available with results returned in minutes.

We then see Khloe clearly feeling very unwell, sneezing dramatically and generally not having a good time.

Those of us who have gotten sick in any capacity since the pandemic hit know all too well the fear involved, especially since so many COVID tests come back with false negatives.

We know that Khloe is alive and well now, just as we know that she and Tristan are trying it again, but that won't make these moments less intense as they air this season.