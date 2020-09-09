Khloe Kardashian: Pregnant With Baby #2?

Just because Keeping Up With The Kardashians is ending doesn't mean an end to the family's drama.

Fans think that Khloe is pregnant ... and this photo of an alleged baby bump is making it pretty hard to argue.

Khloe Kardashian has not said anything about her alleged pregnancy herself.

But if you look at the gorgeous sunset photo below, you can see why "pregnant" and "baby bump" are on the tip of everyone's tongue.

In the comments under Khloe's seaside pic, you can barely find anything else.

"Surely," you may be thinking, "not that many people are throwing around this accusation."

Suspect THG of exaggerating fan responses if you like.

But we have the social media receipts -- found in a few seconds of scrolling -- to prove otherwise.

Comment after comment after comment observes that Khloe could be concealing a baby bump.

Of course, a lot of these commenters are more assertive than that.

With absolute confidence, a number of them simply declare that Khloe is "pregnant!"

Others get very specific, pointing out that (obviously) if she is pregnant, Tristan is once again the baby daddy.

Tristan cheated on her with a series of other women, and ruined one of Kylie's closest friendships by giving Jordyn Woods an unwanted kiss.

But Khloe decided to take him back ... yet again ... this summer, so it's no mystery who has been plowing her fields.

Now I, personally, come from the "don't comment on a pregnancy until you're told about it or you see the baby crown with your own eyes" school of thought.

Why? Because it turns out that "congratulations on the baby!" is not taken as a compliment by someone who is not pregnant. Who knew?

So should we even be talking about whether or not Khloe is pregnant?

It kind of doesn't matter -- because Khloe's fans are talking about if she's pregnant.

And they're not being mean or trying to body-shame her in any way.

Like ... seriously, have you seen Khloe's body? Even if you wanted to shame her, there's no possible opening.

But the reason that people are asking questions about this shot of Khloe is that, well, she's not really showing off her body.

It could be the wind, or just the way that the gown is falling on her body combined with the way that she is standing, of course.

But fans cannot shake the impression that the gown may be obscuring, shall we say, something that goes "bump" in the night.

Then there is the fact that Khloe hilariously captioned the photo "Labor Day."

We say "hilariously" because, you know, she's a millionaire. Labor Day is well and truly not for her.

But some fans couldn't help but wonder if Khloe was making a subtle little pun ... looking forward to one day going into labor with Baby #2.

It's important to note that Khloe has not exactly made a secret of her desire to give True a sibling.

And while Khloe knows the value of half-siblings as well as anyone -- and has Kendall and Kylie to thank for that -- she has expressed the intent for True to have a full sibling.

We all saw her ask Tristan for his sperm towards that end. Is she actually going through with it already? Only time will tell.