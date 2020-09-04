Khloe Kardashian: I'm Ready to Forgive Tristan! Sort Of!

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are back together.

This is no longer mere speculation.

This is a certified fact... if you consider a recent comment by Scott Disick to count as certification.

The reality star and the Cleveland Cavaliers power forward seemingly rekindled their romance amid the coronavirus pandemic, spending a great deal of time together while living under quarantine.

Just this week, the pair were spotted going for a hike in Calabasas.

How is this possible?

How can Khloe be willing to share her bed and her heart once again with someone who cheated on her twice?

It's all about forgiving, but not forgetting, according to an Us Weekly source.

“It is always a worry that Tristan can go back to his old ways, especially once he’s on the road and working again, but they have spent so much time trying to heal from past wrongdoings, so this isn’t her main focus at this point,” an insider tells this magazine.

“She wants to move on and eliminate that chapter from their lives, but not forget about it at the same time.”

Seems like a challenging, fine line to walk, doesn't it?

The celebrities started dating in 2016.

However, they broke up after Thompson was seen getting VERY cozy with numerous women while Kardashian was pregnant with their now two-year-old daughter, True.

But the twosome later reconciled.

And then called it quits for a second time in February of 2019 after the professional basketball player was caught kissing Kylie Jenner‘s then-BFF Jordyn Woods.

The guy just loves to cheat.

To Khloe's credit, though, she never really dragged Tristan in public, always keeping in mind that he's the father of her child.

The stars remained on decent terms throughout even their most contentious times -- and are evidently now back to banging once again.

And Khloe doesn't care if you have a problem with that.

Said a different Us Weekly mole last month:

“Khloe is hopeful that Tristan has changed for good and will continue to grow and be the great and loyal partner that he has been throughout their time together during the [coronavirus] quarantine.

In the end, it also seems as if little True is responsible for her parents never drifting too far apart from each other.

“They love coparenting and are in love with True,” Us Weekly reports. “They never really fell out of love with each other. They spend a ton of time together and are raising their child together.”

For those who still don't believe the rumors of a reconciliation?

Scott Disick seemed to confirm their rekindled romance via Instagram last month.

“@RealTristan13 is a lucky man!” the father of four remarked on a bikini photo Kardashian posted.