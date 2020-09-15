Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick: PLEASE Don't Cancel Keeping Up With the Kardashians! We Need the Money!

As you've almost certainly heard by now, Keeping Up With the Kardashians is coming to an end after 14 years and 21 seasons on E!.

Obviously, that's one hell of a run, and the formerly popular show helped several members of the extended Kard clan launch wildly lucrative business ventures.

But not all of them were so lucky ...

Kylie Jenner is the world's youngest self-made billionaire thanks to her cosmetics empire, and Kim is a possible billionaire who's married to a confirmed billionaire.

Kendall Jenner is a successful model; Kris is the world's most famous momager, and Kourtney seems quite comfortable in her career as an influencer.

But apparently, Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick aren't living quite so high on the hog.

In fact, according to a new report from UK tabloid The Mirror, Scott and Khloe were adamant in their insistence that the entire family should accept the pay cut proposed by E! in order to keep the show going.

Insiders say that they were voted down in a tense family meeting.

"Some of them needed the money more than others,” says one source.

Several family members posted announcements to their social media pages earlier this month, and the news apparently came as a complete shock to many fans.

"It is with heavy hearts that we've made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up With The Kardashians," the statement began.

"After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who've watched us for all of these years - through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children," it continued.

"We'll cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we've met along the way."

The exact circumstances surrounding the decision were left vague, but Kim and company clearly sought to create the impression that it was their decision to end the show.

Meanwhile, insiders insisted that Keeping Up With the Kardashians was canceled due to declining ratings.

The new intel about Scott and Kourtney makes it sound as though the truth lies somewhere in the middle.

E! execs were likely willing to keep the show going, so long as the principal players were willing to accept a decrease in salary.

And most of them, it seems, were not.

Khloe has a number of sponsored content deals, and her baby daddy is an NBA player, so we're sure she'll probably be just fine.

As for Scott, well, he claims to be making a ton of cash flipping houses these days, but if he were as loaded as he claims, he probably wouldn't be quite so concerned about the show coming to an end.

Of course, as the sole full-time cast member who's not actually a member of the family, he probably didn't have much say in the decision.

Kourtney and her sisters are on surprisingly civil terms with Disick, but are they gonna work for less money just so he can afford his child support payments?

Apparently not!

But don't worry -- we doubt you'll be seeing Kourtney's baby daddy on the unemployment line anytime soon.