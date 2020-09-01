Kendra Wilkinson: I've Finally Forgiven Hank For Getting Hand Jobs From His Side-Piece!

Back in June, Kendra Wilkinson seemed to snub Hank Baskett on Father's Day.

So how are things between the pair of exes and co-parents these days?

An insider close to Kendra Wilkinson has opened up to Us Weekly about the current state of things.

“Kendra and Hank have been very cordial," the source dishes on the pair of exes.

"And," the insider adds, they "are in a really good spot with coparenting."

“Hank is out of the picture in terms of a romantic relationship," the source confirms.

Sometimes, exes grow back together over coparenting. This doesn't seem to be one of those times.

"But," the insider emphasizes, "they have a good thing going when it comes to the kids."

When it comes to handing off custody to each other, their system is simplicity itself.

"They switch off week to week with them," the source reveals.

That set-up won't work forever, but it certainly helps one parent from being the "fun, weekend" parent while the other is the "wake up, do your homework" parent.

In April of 2018, Kendra and Hank split up after months of what we here at THG can only refer to as "hype."

The married parents actually listed the date of separation as January 1, 2018.

But as we all know, separating and deciding to officially go your separate ways aren't always the exact same thing.

Kendra and Hank are the parents of 10-year-old Hank IV and 6-year-old Alijah.

They both love their kids, but wisely concluded that staying together solely for the sake of their children would be a mistake.

Kids whose parents remain in a loveless marriage for that reason can tell, and often blame themselves for their parents' misery.

These days, Kendra is primarily focused upon two things in her life, and neither of them are dating.

First and foremost, she is a mother. She burdened her kids with existence, so of course she correctly prioritizes them.

Her second priority is real estate.

In June, she announced that she had passed her real estate exam.

"What I've been working on during quarantine finally paid off," Kendra shared.

It paid off "by passing my California real estate exam on the first try."

“Was so nervous I couldn’t even sleep one minute," Kendra confessed.

"But I did it," she proudly confirmed.

"And now," Kendra expressed, "I can breathe and celebrate my hard work.”

Weeks later, Kendra shared that she had joined Mauricio Umansky at his luxury real estate agency.

Of course, we all recognize that name -- he is the husband of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards.

His career has been featured on that show as well as on Million Dollar Listings: Lost Angeles.

Interestingly, it was also in July when she teased that she had experienced her "first time back on camera in years.

Kendra chose to not specify, instead taunting her fans and telling them to "stay tuned."

With Kendra, we can only guess as to what she means by that ... but in time, we have no doubt that she will tell us all.