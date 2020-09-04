Kendall Jenner Takes Devin Booker Camping, Documents Woodsy Bang-a-Thon With Racy Pics

As we've said several times in recent months, the summer of 2020 was a full-blow sh-tshow, but you can't fault Kylie and Kendall Jenner, both of whom did their best to pull America back from the brink by reminding us that there are some things we can always rely on.

We're talking about important things like bored celebs posting bikini thirst traps on a daily basis.

Did these exercises in narcissism solve any of our problems?

Of course not, but they took our minds off things for a few precious seconds, and since the internet has reduced our attention spans to gnat-like levels, by the time we started scrolling again we'd forgotten what we were worried about. Genius.

Kylie's quarantine content may have gotten the most attention, but Kendall was no slouch in the skin-showing department, either.

In fact, if you ask us, Kendall saved the summer of 2020 by delivering just the right amount of semi-nudity.

Now that Labor Day weekend is upon us, the elder Jenner is taking a much-needed break -- but workaholic that she is, she's still snapping bikini selfies like it's her job -- which we guess it sort of is.

These days, Kendall is dating Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns, and insiders say the relationship is getting serious.

Of course, Kendall is much more protective of her privacy than any of her sisters are, so we rarely see Kendall and Devin in public together.

But that doesn't mean they're not an item.

In fact, it looks like they're currently enjoying a lakeside retreat together, a fact that Kendall recently confirmed in her own subtle way on Instagram.

It started with this simple but suggestive pic.

There are two towels laid out on a dock -- but for whom?

If Kendall were on vacation with Kylie or anyone else in her family, we would already know about it from the deluge of sister pics.

Later that evening, Kendall posted this pic.

As you can see, there are two sets of legs by that campfire -- and they're awfully close to one another.

Again, Kendall is saying that she's on vacation with Devin without actually saying it.

Fortunately, most of her pics from the vacation are just straightforward bikini pics.

Clearly, Kendall and Devin had a great time on their woodsy getaway.

He even snapped some pics of her riding a jet ski.

But still, there are no pics of them together aside from the occasional grainy paparazzi shot.

All this secrecy has led to a situation in which the media is left to speculate endlessly about the relationship, which has, in turn, led to rumors that Kendall and Devin are headed for marriage.

That's probably not true, but insiders have confirmed that the couple has been playing it safe by quarantining together.

"Kendall and friends have a small social circle amongst the group, who have been following the same social distancing and physical distancing guidelines," one insider tells The Sun.

"Devin is a friend and is part of the small group."

Hey, if their relationship can survive months under the same roof without any bars or restaurants to escape to, Kendall and Devin might as well get married!