Kendall Jenner Posts Racy Selfies, Avoids Losing Top in Crushing Turn of Events

All summer, we kept you updated on the glory of Kylie Jenner's quarantine content, which allowed the citizens of a pandemic-ravaged nation to live vicariously through a jet-setting billionaire as she posed in an endless array of high-end bikinis.

But now, the seasons have changed, swimwear is giving way to cardigans -- and the Summer of Kylie has yielded to the Fall of Kendall.

We don't mean "the Fall of Kendall" like her empire is crumbling or anything.

We just mean that of all the stylish members of the Kard clan, Kendall is the one with the closest ties to the fashion industry, and if The Devil Wears Prada taught us anything, it's that the fashion industry loves autumn.

Don't get us wrong -- Kendall can rock a bikini like few others, but sweater season is her time to shine.

Especially since her idea of a sweater looks like something a librarian would wear while posing for her OnlyFans page after hours.

Yes, as you can see, Kendall's sweater tells us that cooler temperatures are here.

And that's not the only aspect of this pic that suggests it might be a bit chilly in that room.

Kendall seems to have accepted a challenge here.

Not everyone can make a cardigan sexy, but it seems she's up to the task.

These pics are taken from an Instagram Story that sadly wasn't up for very long, but in the corners of the internet where weirdos perv out to Kendall Jenner (of which there are many), witnesses swear Kendall moved around in such a way that a nip slip seemed inevitable.

UK tabloid The Mirror reported that Kendall "risked exposing her chest" which is a weirdly formal way to talk about a near nip slip on Instagram, but that's the Brits for you.

We can't say for sure how close Kendall came to exposing herself, but the same newspaper claimed that "the tight cardigan top looked like it was behind pushed to the limits of its design as a solitary button desperately held the top in place."

Damn. We've read descriptions of epic battles that were less riveting than that!

Obviously, Kendall Jenner nude photos are nothing new, but the model's talent lies in taking fully clothed pics that are sexy enough to make you forget about her past experiments with full nudity.

Now that's talent.

And it looks like Kendall's skills are soon to pay off like never before.

It was recently announced that Kendall and Kylie are collaborating on a new line of cosmetics.

That means older sis might soon be joining younger sis in the ultra-exclusive billionaires' club.

Not only are the folks in that tax bracket overwhelmingly male very, very few of them are in their twenties like Kylie and Kendall.

Yes, both sisters are at points in their respective careers where they don't have to post thirst trap skin pics on social media.

They just do it for the love of the game.

And for that, we thank them.