Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker: Headed For Marriage?!

Kendall Jenner has been busy lately.

Just last week, Kendall saved the summer of 2020 by posting a bikini pic that reminded us that at least wealthy and famous people have been able to travel and go to the beach these last few months.

Sorry, if we sound a little bitter.

In all seriousness, Kendall has been churning out as much content and signing as many lucrative deals as ever amid the pandemic.

She's even collaborating with Kylie Jenner on a new cosmetics line, a move that could make Kendall the family's second youngest billionaire.

You might think that all that work wouldn't leave much time for play, but apparently, he 24-year-old has been finding lots of free nights to spend with the new man in her life.

Kendall has been dating Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns for several months now.

Compared to her sisters, Kendall is generally pretty private about her relationships, so fans know that if she allows news about her love life to go public, the situation must be serious.

Now, a source has confirmed that theory and revealed that those who know her best feel that Kendall has never been this serious about a guy before.

“They can’t keep their hands off each other,” an insider tells In Touch.

“They have a natural rapport that isn’t forced.”

According to the source, Devin “checks all of the boxes” for Kendall.

“Devin makes her laugh [and] makes her feel safe," the insider says.

“They love traveling together, they love eating really bad food, they like the same movies, there are no awkward moments.”

Judging by their physiques, we'd say these two don't indulge in that much "bad food," but we get the point -- they have fun together.

Obviously, it sounds like the relationship is getting serious in a hurry.

In fact, insiders have hinted that we may be hearing an engagement announcement in the near future.

But a different source says Kendall and Devin are in no hurry to tie the knot.

“Kendall and Devin are seeing each other but aren’t serious and are just having fun with each other,” says the second insider.

Though even the more skeptical insider admits that Kendall and Devin have been spending every waking hour together.

“It’s easy because they get along well and he also gets along great with her family," the informant says.

In all likelihood, if and when Kendall gets hitched, she'll keep it a secret until it's a done deal.

She certainly doesn't shy away from the spotlight, but she's talked before about her skill at keeping certain parts of her life private.

“I got a glimpse of how my sisters dealt with [the attention] and it’s cool to learn from that,” she recently told Vogue Australia.

“For me, a lot of things are very special and very sacred, like my friends and relationships, and I personally think that bringing things into the public makes everything so much messier.”

Will that stop us from speculating wildly about the nature and pace of her relationship?

Of course not! But it's a refreshing change of pace in this age of social media exhibitionism.