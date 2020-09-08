Kelly Dodd: Wearing a Mask Indoors is the Dumbest S--t I've Ever Done

Kelly Dodd is back to being a complete, total and heartless moron.

The Real Housewives of Orange County cast member has once again cracked wise about the COVID-19 pandemic and the affiliated regulations in place across the country.

The polarizing reality star and her boyfriend, Rick Leventhal, spent time on a boat over Labor Day weekend, while also apparently dining out on at least one occasion.

How do we know this?

Because Dodd wrote the following on Instagram in response to the outing:

Putting on a mask to walk ten feet through a restaurant and then taking it off when I get to my table is one of the dumbest things I've done in my entire life and I've done a lot of dumb things.

Dodd, of course, has said similar things about the coronavirus ever since it became a national issue in early March.

Remember when Dodd said the virus was “God’s way of thinning the herd?"

Yup, she really said that.

"If you are vulnerable or compromised stay inside if you don’t protect others by wearing masks and gloves keep your distance and don’t go out if you are ill !! It’s common sense!" Dodd screamed back in April.

In May, meanwhile, the Bravo personality claimed "no one is dying" from COVID-10 in Orange County.

She wrote this one week after TheLos Angeles Times reported that the region hadd "lost more 131 people to coronavirus in recent months."

So Dodd isn't just insensitive. She's also very ignorant.

"How many people die on a daily basis of the flu?” later asked on Instagram, proclaiming a few months ago: "People are gonna die! I'm sorry to tell ya."

In response to Dodd's sheer idiocy, fans are now alleging they'll boycott the new season of The Real Housewives of Orange County unless she's fired.

This, of course, is not going to happen.

Bravo has already released a trailer that prominently features Dodd in action, and producers are likely excited that she's giving them such great storyline fodder.

Nothing is better than a Housewife viewers loved to hate, you know?

Then again, not everyone hates Dodd.

Some folks out there are taking her side in this mask debate.

“Yep stupidest thing ever, the sheep just do whatever they are told," one person wrote as a showing of support to Dodd this weekend.

Wrote another: "This is not a pandemic it’s a dictatorship to control us and take away our second amendment rights."

And another: "I love you Kelly! Thank you for not being just another liberal bravolebrity."

The Real Housewives of Orange County will return with new episodes on October 7.

Will you be tuning in to watch?